Starting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs Arsenal

·39·Sport
Starting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs Arsenal

The first round of the new UEFA Champions League season continues to deliver a true football festival across the continent. Tonight, three major giants—England's Liverpool and Arsenal, and French champions PSG—take the pitch. Each match is expected to be a test of historical rivalries and new signings. Before the intense clashes kick off at 23:59 Tashkent time, all head coaches have selected their warriors and announced the official starting lineups. So, which stars will feature at Anfield against Atletico, what forces have Arsenal and Napoli gathered for the central clash in Naples, and what does the PSG attack look like? At the end of the article, we provide the full official protocols and details on the starting elevens for these super matches.

Bloody confrontation at Anfield: The brilliant lineups of Liverpool and Atletico

The encounter between the English and Spanish giants is bound to be intense from the very first minutes:

  • Liverpool's renewed core: Alisson guards the goal; captain van Dijk, Gakpo, and Kerkez are in defense; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Araujo, Ngumoha, Barcola, and Mac Allister operate in midfield and on the wings, while Isak leads the attack;

  • Atletico's iron defense and attack: Jan Oblak is in goal; Romero, Pubill, and Hancko are in the defensive line; in midfield, Llorente, captain Koke, Kang-in Lee, Barrios, and Baena are lined up, while up front, the Simeone and Julian Alvarez tandem hunts for goals.

“Champions League nights at Anfield always have a special magic. Neither Liverpool nor Simeone's Atletico want to drop points,” international pundits emphasize.

The principled duel in Naples and the battle in Paris

Star players will also take the field in the night's other two central matches:

  • Napoli vs Arsenal clash:

    • Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Lobotka, Gilmour, Politano, De Bruyne, Alisson, Hojlund;

    • Arsenal: Raya, White, Inakpiye, Gabriel, Konsa, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Gyökeres.

  • PSG vs Slovan match:

    • PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Pacho, Mendes, Zabarnyi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Fernandes, Dembélé, Akliouche, Torres;

    • Slovan: Takáč, Blackman, Bajrić, Marković, Kružliak, Martínez, Pokorný, Barseghyan, Ibrahim, Kamara, Šporar.

Kick-off time for the night's super matches

The most important issue for many football fans is exactly when these hot Champions League games start and which clash will attract the most viewers. The most important conclusion is that, the Champions League Round 1 matches of Liverpool vs Atletico, Napoli vs Arsenal, and PSG vs Slovan will all start at the same time — at 23:59 Tashkent time. Rich in new transfers and tactical schemes, these matches are of great importance as they will determine the initial standing of the giants in the overall league table.

In your opinion, which of these night matches will be the most uncompromising and goal-rich: Liverpool vs Atletico or Napoli vs Arsenal? Will PSG win big at home against Slovan? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this hot Champions League night with your loved ones and fellow fans!

ЕЧЛЛиверпульАтлетикоNapoliArsenalПСЖСлован
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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