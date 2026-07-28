£100M Liverpool Bomb: Agreement Reached with Barcola

·49·Sport
£100M Liverpool Bomb: Agreement Reached with Barcola

Another major transfer bombshell is about to explode in European football. PSG's 23-year-old talented forward Bradley Barcola has reached an in-principle agreement with Liverpool on personal contract terms.

Zamin.uz reports, citing renowned insider Nicolò Schira, providing the latest and most crucial details regarding this transfer.

1. Contract until 2032 and one of the highest salaries

Reliable sources report that negotiations between Liverpool and Bradley Barcola have concluded successfully. The French winger has fully agreed with the Merseyside club on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2032 .

Under the new agreement, the 23-year-old player is expected to become one of the highest-paid stars at Anfield. The player himself fully supports the idea of moving to the Premier League and considers Liverpool his sole and priority option to continue his career if the clubs reach an agreement.

2. Transfer fee: PSG demanding €170M, Liverpool looking to lower the price

The main issue now is the official negotiations between Liverpool and PSG. The Parisian club is not willing to let their talent go easily and values him around €170 million .

Nevertheless, Liverpool officials hope to reduce PSG's demands and are preparing an initial official offer to the French giants exceeding €100 million .

Key indicators for Bradley Barcola's transfer to Liverpool

Aspect / Factor

Details

Player

Bradley Barcola (23 years old, France)

Current club

PSG (Paris)

Future club

Liverpool (Anfield)

Contract duration

Until summer 2032 (Long-term)

PSG asking price

€170 million

Liverpool offer

Over €100 million

Main insider

Nicolò Schira

3. Barcola's statistics from last season

The 23-year-old French forward showcased his high productivity for the Parisians last season. With his quality performances, he has been catching the eye of Europe's leading clubs.

  • Total appearances: 49 matches

  • Goals scored: 13

  • Assists: 6

Share this important transfer news with your friends and EPL fans!

Liverpool allocating over €100 million for their attacking line could shift the balance of power in European football.

Share this hot and exciting article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and Liverpool and Premier League fan groups!

Do you think Barcola is worth the €100M+ price tag and can he become a main star at Liverpool? Leave your opinion in the comments!

LiverpoolBradley BarcolaPSGNicolò Schira
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