"PSG" – "Barcelona" and other marquee matches starting lineups announced

·52·Sport
"PSG" – "Barcelona" and other marquee matches starting lineups announced

Within the framework of the 3rd round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, marquee matches featuring the continent's strongest clubs are about to begin. Shortly, fans will witness a series of uncompromising and intense clashes.

Ahead of the matches, the head coaches of the teams have officially announced the starting XIs that will take to the pitch. All matches will kick off at 00:00 Tashkent time.

"PSG" — "Barcelona": The central battle in Paris

In the most anticipated super-clash of the night, the disciples of Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick will settle scores.

  • "PSG": Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kvaratskhelia, Ruiz, Dembele, Doue, Vitinha, Hernandez, Pacho, Neves;

  • "Barcelona": Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Espart, Gordon, Martin, Olmo, Bernal.

"Liverpool" — "Villarreal": The test at "Anfield"

The Merseysiders will host Spain's dangerous representative, the "Yellow Submarine", on their home turf.

  • "Liverpool": Alisson, Araujo, Gakpo, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Nallo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ngumoa, Koumas;

  • "Villarreal": Gulacsi, Mourinho, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona, Comesana, Gueye, Saliba, Buchanan, Moleiro, Mikautadze.

"Stuttgart" — "Atletico Madrid": The battle in Germany

The Madrid side led by Diego Simeone will play against the Bundesliga representative on an away trip to Germany.

  • "Stuttgart": Seimen, Hendriks, Vagnoman, Stiller, Mittelstadt, Fuhrich, El-Khannouss, Leweling, Promel, Chabot, Undav;

  • "Atletico": Oblak, Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Grimaldo, Barrios, Baena, Simeone, Hjulmand, David, Alvarez.

All matches will start in parallel at 00:00 and are expected to significantly alter the situation in the overall standings.

UEFA Champions LeaguePSGBarcelonaLiverpool
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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