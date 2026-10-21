Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Real Madrid starting lineup: 1. Courtois T., 8. Valverde F. (captain), 4. Huijsen D., 22. Rudiger A., 18. Carreras A., 6. Camavinga E., 20. Silva B., 15. Guler A., 5. Bellingham J., 7. Vinicius Junior, 10. Mbappe K.
Real Madrid substitutes: 12. Alexander-Arnold T., 17. Cucurella M., 21. Diaz B., 25. Diomande Y., 24. Dumfries D., 3. Eder Militao, 9. Endrick, 19. Espi C., 16. Konate I., 13. Lunin A., 27. Pitarch T., 14. Tchouameni A.
Real Madrid head coach: Mourinho J.
RB Leipzig starting lineup: 26. Vandevoordt M., 17. Baku R., 4. Orban W., 23. Lukeba C., 22. Raum D. (captain), 21. El Aynaoui N., 13. Seiwald N., 10. Gruda B., 28. Nkunku C., 7. Nusa A., 40. Romulo Cardoso.
RB Leipzig substitutes: 11. Bakayoko J., 6. Banzuzi E., 14. Baumgartner C., 3. Esteve M., 35. Finkgrafe M., 27. Gomis T., 39. Henrichs B., 16. Klostermann L., 2. Kone A., 30. Maksimovic A., 1. Nyland O., 20. Reitz R.
RB Leipzig head coach: Demichelis M.
Comments 0
…