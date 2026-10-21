Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Real Madrid starting lineup: 1. Courtois T., 8. Valverde F. (captain), 4. Huijsen D., 22. Rudiger A., 18. Carreras A., 6. Camavinga E., 20. Silva B., 15. Guler A., 5. Bellingham J., 7. Vinicius Junior, 10. Mbappe K.

Real Madrid substitutes: 12. Alexander-Arnold T., 17. Cucurella M., 21. Diaz B., 25. Diomande Y., 24. Dumfries D., 3. Eder Militao, 9. Endrick, 19. Espi C., 16. Konate I., 13. Lunin A., 27. Pitarch T., 14. Tchouameni A.

Real Madrid head coach: Mourinho J.

RB Leipzig starting lineup: 26. Vandevoordt M., 17. Baku R., 4. Orban W., 23. Lukeba C., 22. Raum D. (captain), 21. El Aynaoui N., 13. Seiwald N., 10. Gruda B., 28. Nkunku C., 7. Nusa A., 40. Romulo Cardoso.

RB Leipzig substitutes: 11. Bakayoko J., 6. Banzuzi E., 14. Baumgartner C., 3. Esteve M., 35. Finkgrafe M., 27. Gomis T., 39. Henrichs B., 16. Klostermann L., 2. Kone A., 30. Maksimovic A., 1. Nyland O., 20. Reitz R.

RB Leipzig head coach: Demichelis M.

Live report LIVE
00:00
Let's introduce the referee for today's match, he is Istvan Kovacs.
00:00
The starting lineups of both teams are already known, and you can check them out in the match details.
00:00
Welcome to the minute-by-minute text commentary of today's clash. You can follow all the key events on the pitch in written form. Enjoy the match.
Real MadridRB LeipzigChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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