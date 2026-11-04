RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·7·Sport
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City. Kick-off: 5 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

RB Leipzig starting lineup: 26. Vandevoordt M., 17. Baku R., 4. Orban W., 23. Lukeba C., 22. Raum D. (captain), 21. El Aynaoui N., 14. Baumgartner C., 6. Banzuzi E., 10. Gruda B., 40. Romulo, 7. Nusa A.

RB Leipzig substitutes: 11. Bakayoko J., 3. Esteve M., 27. Gomis T., 39. Henrichs B., 16. Klostermann L., 2. Kone A., 30. Maksimovic A., 28. Nkunku C., 1. Nyland O., 20. Reitz R., 13. Seiwald N.

RB Leipzig head coach: Demichelis M.

Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 27. Nunes M., 45. Khusanov A., 6. Guehi M., 33. O'Reilly N., 5. Anderson E., 17. Fernandez E., 47. Foden P., 10. Cherki R., 7. Ndiaye I., 9. Haaland E. (captain).

Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 37. Allan Elias, 13. Bettinelli M., 32. Bouaddi A., 3. Dias R., 11. Doku J., 24. Gvardiol J., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 28. Rulli G., 75. Samba F., 22. Vitor Reis.

Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.

RB LeipzigManchester CityChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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