Real Madrid are not planning any further high-profile signings in the current summer transfer window. The Royal Club’s final major acquisition of the summer was talented winger Yan Diomande, signed from RB Leipzig for €125 million, excluding bonuses.

According to the prestigious Spanish Marca the club’s management considers the squad at José Mourinho’s disposal to be almost fully assembled and 95% ready for the new season.

The main focus will be on clearing out the squad

Real Madrid’s management has announced that the key stage of squad building has been completed. As a result, the Royal Club is now focusing on parting ways with surplus players and streamlining the squad.

Under the club’s new plan, further signings will only be made in two unexpected circumstances:

If one of the team’s players is unexpectedly sold to another club; If serious, long-term injuries occur within the squad.

Real Madrid rebuild: Who arrived and who left?

This summer transfer window will be remembered at the Santiago Bernabéu for its high-profile and sweeping changes.

New players who joined the team:

Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig — €125 million);

Marc Cucurella ;

Denzel Dumfries ;

Ibrahima Konaté ;

Bernardo Silva ;

Carlos Espe.

Players who left the team:

Dani Carvajal ;

David Alaba ;

Dani Ceballos ;

Franco Mastantuono (loaned out);

Fran García ;

Gonzalo García ;

César Palacios ;

Mario Martín ;

Fran González.

Under José Mourinho, Real Madrid aim to challenge for major trophies in all competitions next season with a revamped and strengthened squad.

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