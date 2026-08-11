Real Madrid rebuild: Who arrived and who left?

·46·Sport
Real Madrid rebuild: Who arrived and who left?

Real Madrid are not planning any further high-profile signings in the current summer transfer window. The Royal Club’s final major acquisition of the summer was talented winger Yan Diomande, signed from RB Leipzig for €125 million, excluding bonuses.

According to the prestigious Spanish Marca the club’s management considers the squad at José Mourinho’s disposal to be almost fully assembled and 95% ready for the new season.

The main focus will be on clearing out the squad

Real Madrid’s management has announced that the key stage of squad building has been completed. As a result, the Royal Club is now focusing on parting ways with surplus players and streamlining the squad.

Under the club’s new plan, further signings will only be made in two unexpected circumstances:

  1. If one of the team’s players is unexpectedly sold to another club;

  2. If serious, long-term injuries occur within the squad.

Real Madrid rebuild: Who arrived and who left?

This summer transfer window will be remembered at the Santiago Bernabéu for its high-profile and sweeping changes.

New players who joined the team:

  • Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig — €125 million);

  • Marc Cucurella;

  • Denzel Dumfries;

  • Ibrahima Konaté;

  • Bernardo Silva;

  • Carlos Espe.

Players who left the team:

  • Dani Carvajal;

  • David Alaba;

  • Dani Ceballos;

  • Franco Mastantuono (loaned out);

  • Fran García;

  • Gonzalo García;

  • César Palacios;

  • Mario Martín;

  • Fran González.

Under José Mourinho, Real Madrid aim to challenge for major trophies in all competitions next season with a revamped and strengthened squad.

Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

Real MadridYan DiomandeRB LeipzigJosé MourinhoMarca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapArsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapToday, 14:18Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonLiverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonToday, 14:13Filip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgFilip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgToday, 13:54Marchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusMarchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusToday, 13:50Lee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transferLee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transferToday, 13:34Randal Kolo Muani Explains Reasons for Failure at TottenhamRandal Kolo Muani Explains Reasons for Failure at TottenhamToday, 13:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)