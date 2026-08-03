Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid stalled due to agent dispute

Real Madrid has faced a serious obstacle in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. According to reports from AS and Defensa Central, the official announcement of the player's transfer is being delayed due to a bitter legal dispute between his former and current representatives. The conflict between the parties has even reached FIFA bodies, negatively impacting the final stages of the deal, reports Goal.com. reports .

The Royal Club conducted negotiations exclusively with the Roc Nation agency, founded by renowned rapper Jay-Z. The Madrid board considered this sports agency to be the player's sole representative. However, Maxidel Management, led by former footballer Max Gradel, has filed an official complaint with FIFA, claiming a breach of contract terms. This very agency facilitated the winger's move to RB Leipzig last year and is demanding that their rights be maintained until the player leaves the German club.

Lack of transparency in negotiations angers Madrid club

This unexpected hurdle has caused a near-completed agreement to be put on hold. The hierarchy of the Spanish giants is reportedly furious over the situation, feeling misled and citing a lack of transparency during the talks. Ivorian journalist Malik Traore shared his thoughts on the matter, noting that Real Madrid is unhappy with Roc Nation's representatives because it was concealed that the player was still bound by an active contract with other agents. The anger is directed primarily at the agency rather than the player himself.

Currently, all attention is focused on FIFA's decision as the organization has begun reviewing Maxidel agency's complaint. The international football federation adheres to strict rules regarding agent activities. If there is an active dispute over representation rights, FIFA reserves the right to withhold the International Transfer Certificate. Since paying a commission to the wrong agent could lead to severe consequences for the club, Real Madrid is forced to carefully resolve this complex legal situation.

RB Leipzig's strict financial demands

Another factor further complicating the situation is RB Leipzig's transfer policy. The German team is demanding a transfer fee exceeding 100 million euros for their star forward and has no intention of offering a single penny discount. According to reports, if the legal disputes drag on, Real Madrid may have to request a provisional license to temporarily register Yan Diomande. In any case, the parties are awaiting FIFA's final decision for this transfer to be successfully finalized.