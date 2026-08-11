“When Real Call, You Can’t Say No”: Yan Diomande Reveals His First Impressions

·57·Sport
“When Real Call, You Can’t Say No”: Yan Diomande Reveals His First Impressions

Talented winger Yan Diomande, who moved from RB Leipzig to the Madrid club and became one of the most high-profile signings of the current summer transfer window, his early days at Real Madrid, his conversation with José Mourinho and the atmosphere in the dressing room with great excitement and emotion.

These passionate and sincere revelations were published on the Royal Club’s official website.

“Mourinho’s conversation and the trust he showed”

The young and promising winger, who moved to Madrid for €125 million, did not hide the fact that José Mourinho played a decisive role in the transfer:

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to José Mourinho. We had spoken before. It is precisely because of José and the trust shown in me by the club’s management that I have the privilege of wearing the Real shirt today. I thank everyone who has shown me such tremendous confidence”, Diomande said.

The player, regarded in recent years as one of world football’s brightest talents, added that he was amazed by the star-studded atmosphere within the team:

“Being alongside such top footballers in the dressing room is an amazing feeling. I used to watch them play only on television, and now I am sitting with them in the same dressing room”.

“The competition and expectations are completely different here”

Yan Diomande stressed that he was acutely aware of the pressure and high standards at the Santiago Bernabéu and was ready to contribute to the team’s success:

“Everything here is amazing, but it is completely different. The competition is intense and the expectations are very high. That is only natural because we are talking about Real. To remain the best team in the world, we have to work harder and more tirelessly than anywhere else. I want to become an integral part of this great team and help us achieve major victories”.

“When Real call, you can’t say no”

Speaking about his decision to change clubs, the winger said he accepted without hesitation when an offer arrived from the Madrid side:

“When a club like Real Madrid calls you, you simply cannot say no. It is that simple. My aim is to reach the highest peaks together with this club and help my team win every trophy and honour possible. I hope many great victories await us”, the footballer concluded.

The key piece of Mourinho’s project

As a reminder, Yan Diomande is Real Madrid’s most expensive signing of the summer under José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach sees the talented winger as one of the central figures in the team’s attack for the new season.

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Yan DiomandeReal MadridJosé MourinhoRB LeipzigSantiago Bernabéu
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