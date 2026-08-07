“My childhood dream came true”: Yan Diomande speaks after joining Real Madrid

Another astronomical transfer in the European football market has officially been completed. Yan Diomande, the talented 19-year-old Ivory Coast international who has joined Real Madrid, sent an emotional farewell message to German fans and RB Leipzig.

As a reminder, Los Blancos paid Leipzig a guaranteed €125 million plus an additional €15 million in bonuses (€140 million in total) for the young star’s transfer.

“I couldn’t have achieved anything without Leipzig”

Diomande sincerely thanked the Germans for their trust and for helping him reach the highest level:

“I am immensely grateful to Leipzig. The club and its management believed in me a year ago, even though I had played only a few matches at professional level at the time. They gave me an opportunity and created the conditions for me to prove myself at the highest level. Here, I found my place in one of Europe’s strongest leagues, earned a place in the Ivory Coast national team and had the privilege of representing my country at the World Cup,” — the footballer wrote.

“Joining Real Madrid is a childhood dream”

The Ivorian talent made no secret of the fact that a transfer to Madrid had been his biggest dream and thanked the management for the opportunity:

“Joining Real Madrid is the fulfillment of my childhood dream. That is why I would like to express my special thanks to the Leipzig management for allowing this transfer to happen, even though my contract was still valid. I also want to thank the fans endlessly. Your support and affection from the very first day have meant a great deal to me. Today, a new chapter of my life is beginning. Saying goodbye is always difficult, but I am eagerly looking forward to the new challenges ahead. Who knows, perhaps we will meet again in the Champions League one day,” — Diomande concluded his message.

The football community is eagerly anticipating the 19-year-old’s new chapter in Madrid and his future at the Spanish giants.

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