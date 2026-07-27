Road Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande Transfer

One of the most high-profile sagas in the European transfer market has come to an end. Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced the complete termination of negotiations to sign RB Leipzig's talented midfielder Yann Diomande.

This decision has paved the way for Real Madrid. According to media reports, the player is expected to join the "royal club" in the coming days and undergo a medical in Madrid.

Zamin.uz Presents the stern statement from the PSG management and the main reasons behind the collapsed transfer.

PSG's official statement: "We will not participate in market madness"

The French champion clearly explained the reasons for abandoning the transfer. The club management deemed the demands set by the player's agent and Leipzig to be "unreasonable."

Quote from the PSG statement as reported by Marca: "Paris Saint-Germain has officially abandoned its plans regarding Yann Diomande and halted all negotiations. Both the proposed transfer fee and the wage demands were unjustifiably high and could negatively impact market stability. PSG will not retreat from its principles of strict financial discipline and a balanced squad. As a club that has won the most trophies in recent years and as a two-time Champions League winner, Paris Saint-Germain will not fall for games that drive inflation or the maneuvers of certain intermediaries. The club will calmly and confidently continue its transfer market strategy."

Yann Diomande's statistics from last season

Leipzig's 20-year-old star caught the attention of European giants with his performances last season, drastically increasing his transfer value.

Metric Value / Result Total appearances (all competitions) 36 Goals scored 13 Assists 10 Goal contributions 23 points Transfermarkt value ~ €90 million

How did Real Madrid capitalize on the situation?

PSG's withdrawal from negotiations played into Real Madrid's hands. The Madrid club quickly reached an agreement with the player's entourage and Leipzig.

According to reports, Diomande will fly to Madrid in the coming hours and, after passing a medical, sign a long-term contract with Real. Meanwhile, PSG preferred to redirect these funds towards strengthening other key positions in the squad.

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Do you think PSG did the right thing by walking away from this 90+ million euro transfer, or did Real Madrid snatch the next superstar? Leave your thoughts in the comments!