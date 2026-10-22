Juventus vs Rennes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+5 The referee's whistle blows to end the first half, and the players head to the dressing rooms.

45+2 Federico Gatti (Juventus) is penalized for holding his opponent. Morten Krogh awards the free kick.

45+1 The free kick was taken by Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), but it wasn't one of his best deliveries and the ball was easily cleared.

45 4 minutes added to the end of regulation time.

45 Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (Rennes) went in for a sliding tackle, but referee Morten Krogh blew his whistle for a foul. Juventus will take a free kick from a promising distance.

43 Goal! Boulaye Dia (Rennes) won the battle of nerves from the penalty spot, placing the ball into the bottom right corner where Guglielmo Vicario couldn't reach it.

42 Boulaye Dia (Rennes) is about to take the penalty!

42 VAR decision is in: penalty for Rennes!

42 There is a break in play and referee Morten Krogh seems to have received a signal in his earpiece, indicating he will review a Rennes penalty claim via VAR. This could be very interesting!

41 Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes) fires a powerful shot towards goal, but a defender bravely blocks it.

41 Adrien Thomasson (Rennes) takes the corner, but the defenders clear it well.

40 Moussa Tamari (Rennes) brings down a brilliant long pass and finds himself in a great position inside the box, but the defenders stay alert and clear the danger. The ball goes out of play. Rennes will have a corner kick.

38 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) commits a tactical foul and receives a final warning from the referee — next time it's a yellow.

35 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) commits a foul. Morten Krogh had a clear view of the situation and blew his whistle.

35 Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) tried to pass from the corner of the penalty area to a teammate in front of the goal, but a defender blocked the cross and cleared the ball out of play.

35 Juventus players are passing the ball shortly to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

32 Moussa Tamari (Rennes) is down on the pitch after a challenge, and medical staff are coming on to treat him.

31 Rennes failed to capitalize on the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

29 Weston McKennie (Juventus) reacted to the loose ball and hit a dangerous shot towards the bottom right corner, but Brice Samba made a brilliant save.

27 Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) delivers a fine cross into the box, but a defender manages to intercept and easily clears the danger.

24 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) reached the aerial ball near the penalty area, but his header was off target, sailing over the crossbar.

22 Morten Krogh stopped play due to a tactical foul by Valentin Rongier (Rennes).

19 Federico Gatti (Juventus) is booked for a foul. Morten Krogh had an easy decision to make.

19 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) takes the corner, but the goalkeeper comes off his line to punch it away.

19 Brice Samba brilliantly saved Federico Gatti's (Juventus) header toward the right post following a cross from the wing. Juventus will take a corner. The referee and his assistants pointed to the corner flag.

19 The corner kick was taken, but Juventus couldn't capitalize, the defender cleared the ball away.

18 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) crosses into the box, but it doesn't reach any of his teammates and the opposing defenders clear the danger.

16 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) commits a foul, and Morten Krogh immediately awards a free kick.

15 Mousa Tamari (Rennes) received the ball in space after an accurate cross into the penalty area. He struck powerfully without hesitation, and the ball nestled in the bottom left corner.

12 Rennes took the corner, but reliable defending snuffed out the goalscoring opportunity.

11 Mousa Tamari (Rennes) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball. It goes out of play, and Rennes win a corner.

8 Juventus are dictating the game in midfield with brilliant control and precise passing.

5 Zeki Çelik (Juventus) received the ball inside the box, acted quickly and effortlessly slotted it low into the bottom left corner.

4 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) misses a huge chance! He received a brilliant low pass and shot from a promising distance. His inaccurate shot went well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and Rennes will restart with a goal kick.

2 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) wins the ball back and angrily protests after Morten Krogh blows the whistle for a foul.

1 Match underway. Juventus - Rennes. Score: 0-0. The first half has started.

21:46 Finally the players take the pitch! Juventus will get the match underway.

21:45 Today's match referee will be Morten Krogh.

21:45 We now know the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.