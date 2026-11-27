The latest matches of the Europa League league phase Matchday 5 have taken place. In this round, Italy's Juventus secured a convincing victory in Turin to strengthen their position among the leaders, while Crystal Palace achieved a resilient comeback win on their home turf.

Match details and key results

Juventus' big win: Despite falling behind in the 15th minute to a Satka goal while hosting Cyprus' Omonia in Turin, Juventus triumphed 4:1 thanks to goals from Cambiaso (37'), Jeff (43'), Conceição (68'), and Boga (73'). Following this victory, Juventus reached 13 points , climbing to 2nd place in the tournament table (Omonia remains in 26th place with 6 points).

Comeback in London: Crystal Palace trailed after a 66th-minute goal by Sarr in their home match against Spain's Real Sociedad. However, Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized from a penalty in the 72nd minute, and McNeil secured a 2:1 victory for the hosts in the 81st minute (Crystal Palace — 8 points, 12th place; Real Sociedad — 5 points, 27th place).

Unexpected draws: France's Lyon (8 points, 14th place) could not find the back of the net at home against Norway's Lillestrøm (2 points, 33rd place) — 0:0. Additionally, the match between Sunderland and Poland's Jagiellonia ended in a 1:1 draw.

Europa League. Matchday 5 results and records

Match Score Goalscorers Juventus — Omonia 4:1 Cambiaso (37'), Jeff (43'), Conceição (68'), Boga (73') — Satka (15') Crystal Palace — Real Sociedad 2:1 Mateta (72'-pen.), McNeil (81') — Sarr (66') Lyon — Lillestrøm 0:0 — Sunderland — Jagiellonia 1:1 Tuterov (47') — Yazovik (52')

Juventus lineup: Neto, Gatti, Lucumí (McKennie, 66), Kelly, Cambiaso, Sarr, Douglas Luiz (Koopmeiners, 66), Cabal (Çelik, 46), Conceição (Kolo Muani, 86), Boga, Jeff (Woltemade, 66).

Do you think Juventus can become one of the main contenders for the title in this season's Europa League?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the results of this exciting round with fellow European football fans!