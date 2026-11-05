AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AZ Alkmaar starting lineup: 28. De Busser J., 17. Byskov V., 11. Daal R., 34. de Wit M., 3. Goes W., 30. Kasius D., 6. Koopmeiners P. (captain), 21. Kwakman D., 9. Meerdink M., 4. Schouten L., 14. Stengs C.
AZ Alkmaar substitutes: 27. Bouziane W., 5. Chavez Garcia M., 8. Clasie J., 22. Dijkstra E., 29. Hoedt W., 31. Ichihara R., 18. Kovacs B., 2. Maikuma S., 24. Oufkir A., 1. Owusu-Oduro R., 10. Smit K., 12. Verhulst H.
AZ Alkmaar head coach: Echteld L.
Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 17. Alajbegovic K., 20. Cambiaso A., 4. Gatti F. (captain), 15. Kalulu P., 6. Kelly L., 9. Kolo Muani R., 8. Koopmeiners T., 26. Lucumi J., 29. Sarr P. M., 27. Woltemade N.
Juventus substitutes: 13. Boga J., 3. Bremer, 32. Cabal J., 12. Douglas Luiz, 18. Ekhator J., 48. Elimoghale D., 51. Merola A., 33. Neto, 41. Owusu A., 43. Pagnucco F., 23. Pinsoglio C.
Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.
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