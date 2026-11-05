AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

38 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) picked up the ball outside the box and fired a powerful shot into the bottom left corner.

37 The ball is in the net! Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) kept his cool and scored.

36 Dave Kwakman (AZ Alkmaar) fired a great shot from outside the box, but Guglielmo Vicario made a brilliant save to deny him.

30 Waldemar Biskov (AZ Alkmaar) prepares to take the free kick. The defense did well and cleared the ball from the danger zone.

30 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) committed a foul, but the referee did not book him. AZ Alkmaar awarded a free kick near the touchline.

30 Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus) met a great cross into the box, but his header went just over the bar.

28 Play is stopped as Wesley Hoedt (AZ Alkmaar) is shown a yellow card.

25 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) pulled an opponent's shirt, and Damian Sylwestrzak blew the whistle for a foul.

23 Lewis Schouten (AZ Alkmaar) looks like he won't be able to continue.

23 Time for a substitution. Wouter Goes (AZ Alkmaar) comes on for Lewis Schouten.

22 The game is temporarily stopped, Lewis Schouten (AZ Alkmaar) is injured and the medical team needs to come on.

19 Goal! Randal Kolo Muani passes to Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) near the edge of the box, who beats the keeper with a brilliant strike into the bottom left corner. 0:1.

19 Goal! Scored by Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus).

18 Foul! Pierre Kalulu (Juventus) concedes a free kick for holding his opponent.

15 Waldemar Biskov (AZ Alkmaar) delivered an inaccurate free kick, and a defender easily cleared the ball.

15 Pierre Kalulu (Juventus) is penalized for holding. Damian Sylwestrzak signals a set-piece. AZ Alkmaar will take a free-kick from a dangerous position.

13 The ball was lifted, Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar) failed to control it, it hit his hand, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

12 Pierre Kalulu's (Juventus) long pass failed to reach his teammates due to a lack of accuracy.

10 Kerim Alazhbegovich (Juventus) sent the corner into the center, but the defenders blocked it.

9 Pape Matar Sarr (Juventus) fires a powerful shot, but a defender makes a brave block. The referee signals a corner. Juventus will have a chance to create danger in front of the opponent's goal.

7 Federico Gatti (Juventus) is looking for Randal Kolo Muani, but his pass was too strong.

5 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) received a great pass and shot from close range. Unfortunately, the ball went just wide of the left post.

4 Juventus is trying to control the game, keeping possession of the ball.

1 Wow, today's match is starting right now.

01:06 The players are on the pitch and Juventus kicks off.

01:06 The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.

01:06 Damian Sylwestrzak has been appointed as the referee for this match.

01:06 In the match details, you can check the team lineups before the game starts.