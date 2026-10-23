Europa League Matchday 3 Results: Juventus Drops Points, Marseille Defeated

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Europa League Matchday 3 Results: Juventus Drops Points, Marseille Defeated

The next matches of the Europa League league phase 3rd matchday have kicked off. In the continent's second most prestigious tournament, a tense clash hosted in Turin and the participation of leaders drew the attention of fans.

At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy's Juventus hosted France's Rennes and played out a 2-2 thrilling draw. Meanwhile, Germany's Bayer returned from an away trip to Greece with a confident victory, climbing to the 1st place in the standings.

Dramatic Clash in Turin: Juventus — Rennes 2:2

The match started at a very open and intense tempo from the opening minutes:

  • Quick exchange of goals: While Zeki Çelik opened the scoring for the hosts as early as the 5th minute, guest star Mousa Tamari restored parity in the 15th minute;

  • Penalty series: Near the end of the first half, in the 43rd minute, Boulaye Dia successfully converted a penalty to put Rennes ahead. In the second half, Nick Woltemade made good use of an 11-meter penalty kick for the "Old Lady" in the 67th minute, bringing the score to 2:2;

  • Lineups: Although stars like Vicario, Bremer, Koopmeiners, and Kolo Muani played for the hosts, the Turinese failed to secure a victory. Due to this draw, Juve remained in 4th place in the standings with 7 points.

A Brace from Hofmann: Bayer Leads with a 100% Record

Germany's Bayer visited Greece's OFI club and put two unanswered goals into the opponent's net:

  • Jonas Hofmann Show: The experienced midfielder left the opponent's goalkeeper helpless twice in a row in the 35th and 37th minutes, registering a brace;

  • Absolute Leadership: Having accumulated 9 points after 3 games, the Leverkusen side sits alone at the top of the general Europa League table.

Other Important Results of Matchday 3:

  • Sturm — Marseille 1:0

    An unexpected result was recorded in Austria — a lone goal scored by Diakate in the 13th minute handed the French club a defeat.

  • Lech — Sunderland 1:1

    Although the English team, which traveled to Poland, opened the score at the very beginning of the match (Tuterov in the 2nd minute), Bengtsson restored parity in the 70th minute. Sunderland occupies the 5th position with 7 points.

The results of the matchday show that the fight for every point in the upper part of the general table in the Europa League is becoming very fierce.

Europa LeagueJuventusBayer LeverkusenRennes
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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