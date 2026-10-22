Crvena zvezda vs FC Copenhagen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 The linesman points towards the corner flag. It will be a corner kick.

45+3 The referee's whistle blows and the first half comes to an end, the players are heading to the dressing rooms.

45+2 Crvena Zvezda had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

45+1 Rade Krunic (Crvena Zvezda) reached the low ball and unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net without hesitation. Unfortunately, Diant Ramaj saved his long-range effort with a brilliant stop! Crvena Zvezda will take a corner kick.

45 2 minutes added to the match.

44 Thomas Delaney (FC Copenhagen) received a great cross from the wing and got into a good position, but the opponent's defense was alert, and a defender quickly tackled the ball away to clear the danger.

44 Maher Carrizo (FC Copenhagen) is coming over to take the throw-in.

41 Mihailo Ristić passes to Vasilije Kostov (Red Star), who unleashes a brilliant long-range shot. The ball hits the post and goes into the top right corner of the net. The score is now 2:1.

40 That yellow card was deserved. Hunor Nemeth (FC Copenhagen) made a very rough challenge, and Radu Marian Petrescu did not hesitate to show him a yellow card.

38 Rade Krunić (Crvena zvezda) protested the referee's decision and was immediately shown a yellow card.

34 Goal! Timi Elsnik (Crvena Zvezda) receives a pass from Vladimir Lucic following a brilliant counter-attack and fires a precise shot from outside the box into the net. The score is 1:1.

31 FC Copenhagen are controlling the game brilliantly in midfield with precise passing.

29 An own goal! Nightmare for Matej Gaštarov (Crvena Zvezda) as he tries to clear a cross into the six-yard box and accidentally turns it past his own keeper. It's 0-1.

26 Timi Elšnik (Crvena Zvezda) delivers the ball into the box, not a bad decision, but it didn't find its target as none of his teammates could reach it. The ball goes out of play, and the Copenhagen goalkeeper will restart.

25 Mihailo Ristic (Crvena Zvezda) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.

24 Matej Gaštarov (Crvena Zvezda) is able to continue the match.

22 Yuta Nakayama (Crvena Zvezda) is shown a yellow card by the referee for a foul on his opponent, but he seems unhappy with the decision.

20 Matej Gaštarov (Crvena Zvezda) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the match and called the doctors onto the pitch.

17 The rebound fell to Yuta Nakayama (Crvena Zvezda), whose dangerous long-range shot hit the crossbar! What a brilliant chance!

16 FC Copenhagen player commits a foul in attack. The referee blows the whistle.

15 Stefan Gudelj (Red Star) found space inside the box after an accurate pass and shot, but the ball went over the crossbar. The ball left the pitch and FC Copenhagen will restart play with a goal kick.

14 Vasilije Kostov (Red Star) took the corner, but a defender headed it away.

14 Timi Elšnik (Crvena Zvezda) tried to lift the ball over the wall, but opponents easily blocked the shot. Crvena Zvezda will take a corner kick.

13 Crvena Zvezda has a chance to threaten the opponent's goal from a free kick near the edge of the penalty area.

12 Junnosuke Suzuki (FC Copenhagen) tested referee Radu Marian Petrescu's patience and was booked for an earlier trailing challenge.

10 Robert (FC Copenhagen) rushed toward the goal, but the defender tracked back in time to win the ball.

9 Copenhagen players are exchanging short passes with each other.

8 Matheus jumped to claim the corner kick delivered by Maher Carrizo (FC Copenhagen).

7 Maher Carrizo (FC Copenhagen) makes a brilliant run into the box, but his powerful shot is bravely blocked by a defender. The ball goes out of play. Corner kick for FC Copenhagen.

6 Hunor Nemeth (FC Copenhagen) commits a foul, and Radu Marian Petrescu blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

3 Vladimir Lučić (Crvena Zvezda) failed to cross into the penalty area, his attempt was blocked. The ball went out of play. Crvena Zvezda will take a throw-in.

1 And we're off, today's match has just kicked off.

21:50 Vladimir Lučić (Crvena Zvezda) attempted a low cross from the edge of the box, but the defenders cleared the danger. The ball went out for a throw-in to Crvena Zvezda.

21:47 The match gets underway with FC Copenhagen.

21:45 The referee for today's match will be Radu Marian Petrescu.

21:45 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can view them in the match details.