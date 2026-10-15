The group stage of the UEFA Conference League started with intense and goal-rich matches. In one of the central fixtures of the matchday, Switzerland's “Lugano” hosted Serbia's renowned club “Crvena Zvezda” and achieved an incredible comeback victory with a score of 3:2.

This match was of special interest to Uzbek football fans: Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov started in the lineup for the Swiss side and performed reliably until the 73rd minute.

Brilliant comeback by “Lugano”: The penalty decision in the 89th minute

The game was full of unexpected twists and true drama:

First-half equality: Ayeti put “Lugano” ahead in the 25th minute, while Elsnik restored balance in the 32nd minute;

Serbian pressure and counter-punch: In the 67th minute, Krunic put the team from Belgrade ahead (1:2). However, Moncada, who came on for Behruz Karimov in the 73rd minute, leveled the score just in the 84th minute;

Winner: In the 89th minute of the match, Grgic coolly converted a penalty kick, presenting the hosts with a sensational 3 points.

“Lugano” — “Crvena Zvezda” 3:2

Goals: Ayeti (25), Moncada (84), Grgic (89 pen) — Elsnik (32), Krunic (67).

“Lugano”: von Ballmoos, Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcruix (Alioski, 79), Behruz KARIMOV (Moncada, 73), Ayeti, Grgic, Steffen, Cimignani, Bislimi, dos Santos (Espinosa, 79).

Ansu Fati scores, while “Ajax” falls in Croatia

The remaining matches of the matchday were also fiercely contested:

“Monaco” holds onto victory in Sofia: The French club defeated Bulgaria's CSKA side 2:1. Brunner's early goal and a strike by Ansu Fati in the 43rd minute secured an important away win for the Monegasques;

“Ajax” stumbles in Croatia: The Dutch giant visited “Hajduk” and lost 1:2. Accurate strikes by Sanyang and Soticek brought an unexpected victory to the hosts.

CSKA Sofia — “Monaco” 1:2

Goals: Zwarts (76) — Brunner (3), Fati (43).

“Hajduk” — “Ajax” 2:1

Goals: Sanyang (37), Soticek (55) — Klaassen (53).

The opening matchday of the Conference League showed that the competition will be fierce, and also that our legionnaires, such as Behruz Karimov, are becoming important figures in European club tournaments.