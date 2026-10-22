Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

47 Gratas Sirgedas (FC Kauno Zalgiris) commits a foul, and Pavle Ilic blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

46 Željko Sopić made a substitution at half-time. Vykintas Slivka came on for Ivan Fiolić (FK Kauno Žalgiris).

46 Rokas Lekiatas (FK Kauno Zalgiris)’s game is over. Aldair Hernandez is coming on for the second half.

46 Zeljko Sopic decided to make a substitution at half-time. Leon Krekovic came on, replacing Leo Ribeiro (FC Kauno Zalgiris).

46 Referee Pavle Ilić blows the whistle to start the second half.

45+3 First half ends.

45 2 minutes added to the game.

44 Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann. Score: 1-3. Total shots are 4-12.

42 Pavle Ilić shows a yellow card to Fabien Ourega (Kauno Zalgiris) for a foul.

41 Joris Moutachy (FC Kauno Žalgiris) made a solo run, but a defender blocked him, preventing a dangerous situation.

40 Noah Holm (Brann) receives the ball near the edge of the box and brilliantly fires into the bottom left corner, sheer class!

38 Pavle Ilić whistles for a foul on Leo Ribeiro (Kauno Žalgiris) for an overly aggressive challenge for the ball.

37 Leo Ribeiro (Kauno Zalgiris FC) received a yellow card for a rough foul.

36 Ivan Fiolić (FC Kauno Žalgiris) received a yellow card from referee Pavle Ilić for bringing down an opposing player.

36 Pavle Ilić couldn't ignore Noah Holm's (Brann) rough foul and blew his whistle.

35 Kristian Mani Ingason (Brann) commits a foul for a rough challenge on his opponent.

32 Niklas Castro (Brann) tried to pass to his teammate in the center, but the opposing defender blocked the ball and cleared the danger.

32 Brann took a short corner kick.

31 Joachim Soltvedt (Brann) fires a powerful shot towards goal, but a defender bravely blocks it. The ball goes out of play for a corner kick. Brann will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity.

30 Fabien Ourega (FK Kauno Zalgiris) found some space for himself and tried to cross into the box. However, a defender stuck out a leg at a crucial moment and cleared the ball.

30 Brann had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

29 Niklas Castro (Brann) delivers the ball into the box, but the defender clears it away. The referee blows the whistle, Brann will take a corner.

28 Cross into the box, Jonas Torsvik (Brann) heads it towards goal, but Tomas Švedkauskas makes a brilliant save to deny a goal.

27 Match: Kauno Zalgiris - Brann. Score: 1-2. Possession – 28:72.

25 Joachim Soltvedt delivers a brilliant cross into the box. Noah Holm (Brann) gets to the ball and heads it home from close range near the right post, leaving Tomas Švedkauskas helpless. He showed his goalscoring instincts — a fantastic shot. The score is 1-2.

22 Joachim Soltvedt (Brann) receives a precise pass, creates space for himself near the edge of the penalty area, but his wayward shot flies well over the crossbar.

21 Joachim Soltvedt (Brann) is caught offside!

20 Brann seem to be finding their game and have taken control of the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

18 Jonas Torsvik (Brann) receives a brilliant pass and wastes a huge opportunity, his shot from inside the box goes just wide of the right post.

16 Ivan Fiolić (FK Kauno Žalgiris) crosses into the box, but the ball goes too close to goalkeeper Simen Nilsen, who claims it.

14 Niklas Castro (Brann) strikes first-time from outside the box, low and towards the center of the goal, but Tomas Švedkauskas is ready and easily collects the ball.

12 Leo Ribeiro (Kauno Zalgiris) delivers the ball into the penalty area from a corner kick.

12 Renan Oliveira (FC Kauno Žalgiris) reacted sharply in the goal area and unusually directed the ball past the goalkeeper with his body to score. He makes it 1-1.

11 Leo Ribeiro (Kauno Zalgiris) crosses into the box, but a defender clears it away. The ball goes out of play. Kauno Zalgiris will take a corner kick.

9 Kauno Zalgiris players are controlling the ball and playing short passes to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.

7 Niklas Castro (Brann) rounded Tomas Svedkauskas and sent the penalty right down the middle of the goal!

7 Niklas Castro (Brann) steps up to take responsibility and is already placing the ball.

6 The VAR decision is coming in. Yes, it's a penalty!

5 Referee Pavle Ilić signaled for VAR and headed to the monitor to check for a penalty. Let's see what happens!

4 Anton Tolordava (FK Kauno Zalgiris) seemed to handle the ball inside the box, but the referee was not in the best position. Let's see what he decides.

3 Jakob Lungvig Sørensen (Brann) found space near the goal and headed the ball from the free kick. His accurate shot was heading into the bottom left corner, but Tomas Švedkauskas showed a brilliant reaction to save it.

2 Pavle Ilić has a clear view of the situation and notes a foul by Gratas Sirgėdas (FC Kauno Žalgiris).

1 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to kick off. Kauno Zalgiris gets the game under way.

1 The game has just started.

21:46 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to kick off. Kauno Zalgiris gets the game underway.

21:45 Let's introduce today's main referee, he is Pavle Ilić.

21:45 In the match details, you can review the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.