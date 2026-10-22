UEFA selection: Mbappe and Kane included in the Champions League team of the week

The intense and goal-rich matches of the 3rd round in the UEFA Champions League league phase have concluded.

Following the uncompromising encounters between the continent's strongest clubs, UEFA experts have compiled the official team of the week consisting of players who showed brilliant performances and decided the outcome for their clubs. Among the 11 selected stars, along with top scorers, there are also talents who shone in unexpected positions.

Round 3 Team of the Week according to UEFA

The symbolic team of the competition consists of the following players:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Club Brugge) — recognized as the best goalkeeper of the round with his reliable saves and secure actions.

Defenders: Xavier Mbuyamba (LASK); Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV); Carlos Augusto (Inter); Declan Rice (Arsenal) — the English star, who usually plays in midfield, earned a spot in the defensive line due to his defensive stability and crucial duties on the pitch.

Midfielders: Scott McTominay (Napoli); Nico Paz (Como); Phil Foden (Manchester City) — registered a hat-trick in this round and became the main architect of the victory; Désiré Doué (PSG).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich); Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) — formed the attacking duo of the symbolic team thanks to his activity and efficiency in attack.



Distinctive features of the symbolic lineup

The inclusion of not only recognized stars from powerhouse clubs, but also players who proved themselves in more modest teams, once again proves that the matches throughout the round were rich in unexpected events.