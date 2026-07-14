€65 Million for Harry Kane: Is Al Hilal Starting a Big Move?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has once again become the center of major transfer market discussions. Reports suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is exploring the possibility of signing the English star.

Al Hilal in talks with Kane's representatives

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al Hilal has begun initial negotiations with Harry Kane's representatives.

The player has not yet made a final decision. He wants to review the sporting and financial terms of the Saudi offer first.

It's not just about the money. Kane is still a striker capable of playing at a high level in European football. Therefore, whether he moves to Saudi Arabia is not a matter decided solely by a high salary.

Questions surrounding the €65 million clause

Reports state that Kane's contract with Bayern includes a release clause of 65 million euros starting from the third season.

This figure could be interesting for Al Hilal. If it is possible to activate this clause, it is likely the Saudi club will accelerate the transfer.

However, one must be cautious: while some sources write about the existence of a €65 million option, other reports suggest the deadline to activate this clause may have already passed.

Issue Current Status Interested Club Al Hilal Negotiating with whom? With Kane's representatives Official contact with Bayern none so far Mentioned sum €65 million Kane's decision not yet made

Bayern is not in official negotiations yet

According to reports, Al Hilal has not yet made official contact with Bayern. Initial moves are being conducted only with the player's side.

This is a standard scenario in the transfer market: first, it is determined how open the player is to such an option, then negotiations between clubs begin.

If Kane says 'no', Al Hilal's 65 million euros might not work. If the player is interested, this transfer will become one of the biggest stories of the summer.

Why Kane specifically?

For Al Hilal, Harry Kane is a huge name. He is not just a goalscoring striker, but a player who connects the team's play, provides assists, and intelligently leads the attack.

Kane has also proven his level at Bayern. In addition to scoring goals in Germany, he has been the team's main pillar in big games.

Saudi clubs have been trying to increase the prestige of the league by attracting big stars in recent years. The arrival of a player like Kane would be another major advertisement for this project.

The main dilemma for Kane

Kane faces two paths.

The first path is to stay at Bayern and continue fighting for championships and the Champions League in European football.

The second path is to accept a potentially huge financial offer from Saudi Arabia.

Option Advantage Risk Staying at Bayern high sporting level, European titles uncertainty regarding contract and future Moving to Al Hilal huge financial terms moving away from the European elite Delaying the decision seeing all options may affect club plans

Kane is still the main striker for the England national team. Therefore, his club choice will also be linked to his status in the national team and high-level playing time.

What does this transfer mean for Al Hilal?

If Al Hilal can bring in Kane, it will be another strong signal for the Saudi league.

A player like Kane is of great importance not only for goals but also for marketing, international attention, and the club's image. His transfer could draw even more of the English and European audience to Saudi football.

But making this transfer happen will not be easy. It is clear that Bayern will not let their main striker go easily.

A dangerous situation for Bayern

For the Munich club, the Kane issue is very delicate. If the player is interested in leaving, Bayern will need to find a new striker. That is not an easy task in the market.

Central strikers of Kane's level are rare. His departure would affect not only the number of goals but also the construction of the team's attack.

Therefore, the best scenario for Bayern is to clarify Kane's position as soon as possible. Will he stay or accept a new challenge?

The big transfer intrigue of the summer

So far, Al Hilal has only taken initial steps for Kane. There is no official offer, no negotiations with Bayern, and no decision from the player.

But one thing is clear: the mere association of Harry Kane's name with the Saudi transfer project has heated up the market.

Now the main question is: will Kane stay in the European elite and continue fighting for major trophies with Bayern, or will Al Hilal's potential offer force him to seriously think about a new path?