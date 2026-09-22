«Ballon d'Or – 2026» sensation: Lamine Yamal is the absolute leader, Messi in the top five

·22·Sport
«Ballon d'Or – 2026» sensation: Lamine Yamal is the absolute leader, Messi in the top five

The race for world football's most coveted and prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, has reached its decisive, culminating point. Britain's famous international portal Give Me Sport has published an updated global ranking of the main contenders for the 2026 prize. Sitting at the very top of the list is Barcelona and Spain national team's brilliant wonderkid Lamine Yamal, recognized as the prime candidate to win the first major individual accolade of his career.

While Bayern Munich's goalscoring machine Harry Kane occupies second place, 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona midfielder Rodri rounds out the top three. The most discussed aspect of the ranking is that while Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has dropped out of the top three, Inter Miami leader Lionel Messi still remains among the top 5 contenders in the world. The historic award ceremony will take place on October 26 of this year at a gala evening in London.

So, will 19-year-old Lamine Yamal pull off the miracle millions of fans have been waiting for to become the youngest Ballon d'Or winner ever, can Mbappe and Kane change the situation in the final weeks, and whose name will ring out on the London stage?

«Yamal at the summit, Mbappe out of the top three, and Messi's record»: 5 sensational facts about the ranking

The hottest takeaways from the 2026 list published by Give Me Sport analysts:

  • Lamine Yamal's absolute favoritism: Thanks to his phenomenal performances for club and country, the young Catalan star has outpaced all rivals to become the #1 contender;

  • Harry Kane's championship charge: The Bayern forward holds firm in 2nd place with his consistent goalscoring, finally getting closer to the biggest individual prize of his career;

  • Rodri on the podium once again: Named the world's best in 2024, the Spanish midfield general has maintained his status by taking 3rd place;

  • Decline of Mbappe and Bellingham: Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe (4th place) and Jude Bellingham (8th place) were rated lower than experts expected;

  • Legendary Messi in 5th place: Despite leaving European football, the Inter Miami captain secured a spot in the top five, demonstrating his phenomenal influence once more;

  • London finale: Less than a month remains until the award ceremony on October 26.

«Ballon d'Or – 2026»: Analysis of the top ten according to Give Me Sport

The ranking of the world's best players and their team statistics:

Rank and Contender

Club

Key Advantage and Role

Probability for Award

1. Lamine Yamal

«Barcelona»

Attacking genius, phenomenal dribbling, and winning goals

Highest (Main Favorite)

2. Harry Kane

«Bayern»

Consistent goalscoring and decisive goals

Very high (Contender #1)

3. Rodri

«Barcelona»

Absolute balance in midfield, tactical intelligence

High (2024 Winner)

4. Kylian Mbappe

«Real Madrid»

High speed and individual goal series

Moderate (Outside the top three)

5. Lionel Messi

«Inter Miami»

Legendary influence and an example of leadership

Always competitive in voting

6. Ousmane Dembele

«PSG»

Bright creativity in Ligue 1 and UCL matches

Symbolic contender

7. Michael Olise

«Bayern»

Successful start with the Munich side

Talented new wave

8. Jude Bellingham

«Real Madrid»

Fighting spirit and versatility in midfield

Against the backdrop of declining statistics

9. Declan Rice

«Arsenal»

The Premier League's most complete anchor

Top ten representative

10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

«PSG»

Technique on the flanks and unexpected strikes

Top-10 finisher

Football expertise: Why is Lamine Yamal the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and journalists from European publications:

  • «The Yamal Effect» and the beginning of a new era: With the Messi and Ronaldo era completely closed, the football world needed a new mega-star; Lamine Yamal claims the status of the king of a new era with his age-defying genius and cool-headed composure under pressure in major matches;

  • Team trophies and individual brilliance: Barcelona's recent successes and the Spain national team's continental dominance are directly tied to Yamal's efforts; he doesn't just score goals, he turns team play into a work of art;

  • The Real Madrid factor and split votes: The presence of both Mbappe and Bellingham in the same club and Real Madrid's recent inconsistent form undermine their individual rankings; as a result, votes are split between the two stars, creating an extra opportunity for Yamal;

  • October 26 — The historic stamp: If Yamal is named the winner in London, he will write his name in golden letters in modern football history as the youngest player ever to win the Ballon d'Or.

This analysis by Give Me Sport clearly confirms that the intrigue in the race for the 2026 world football crown has reached its peak.

Do you think Lamine Yamal will actually win the Ballon d'Or in London on October 26, or will Harry Kane/Kilian Mbappe pull off a sensation and snatch the prize? How fair is it that Lionel Messi remains in the top five in 2026? Leave your personal opinions and predictions in the comments and share this article about the hottest intrigue in world football with all your friends and football fans!

Lamine YamalBallon d'Or 2026BayernInter Miami
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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