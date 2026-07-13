Two Calls from England for Harry Kane: What Will Bayern Do?

Harry Kane's future has once again become a major transfer topic. Two big Premier League clubs are showing interest in the English striker, who is producing fantastic results at Bayern.

Two clubs ready to fight for Kane

According to TEAMtalk, the clubs intending to sign Harry Kane are “Manchester United” and “Tottenham”.

For now, this is not about an immediate transfer. It is reported that the English clubs are monitoring the situation for future seasons.

Kane's current contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2027. This naturally intensifies questions about his future.

It would be an emotional return for Tottenham

For Kane, Tottenham is not just any club. He became a huge star at the London team and was the club's main symbol for years.

Therefore, his return to the “Spurs” would be a major event for the fans. This transfer could cause a strong resonance both in sporting and emotional terms.

But the question is: does Kane want to return to England, or will he continue his project at Bayern?

“Manchester United” needs such a striker

“Manchester United” sees Kane as a striker who can bring experience, a guarantee of goals, and leadership.

In recent years, the Mancunians have struggled to find consistency in the center-forward position. A player like Kane adds not only goals but also the ability to link play, pass, and lead the attack.

But there is a big problem here: Bayern will not let such a player go easily.

Bayern wants to keep him

The Munich club's management is confident in reaching an agreement on a new contract with Kane.

For Bayern, Kane is one of the most important players in the current squad. Since his arrival, he has taken the center of the attack to a completely new level.

The club's position is understandable: it is not easy to find a striker who has scored 146 goals in 147 matches. This is not just statistics; it is almost a cheat code.

Kane's numbers speak for themselves

Harry Kane has played a total of 147 matches for Bayern. During this time, he has scored 146 goals and provided 33 assists.

Indicator Result Matches 147 Goals 146 Assists 33 Contract duration Until summer 2027

Such efficiency shows that despite his age, Kane is still one of the best strikers in the world.

The decision also depends on Kane himself

If Kane returns to England, he could get closer to the all-time Premier League top scorer record. This would be a great motivation for his personal achievements.

But in Germany, he is finally playing for a club that consistently competes for trophies. Bayern gives him the opportunity to fight for high goals in the Champions League and the domestic league.

Therefore, the choice here is not just about money or names. What will Kane prioritize in the next stage of his career — records, trophies, or a new challenge?

A big transfer intrigue has begun

So far, there is no official decision regarding Kane leaving Bayern. But the interest from Manchester United and Tottenham has intensified the intrigue surrounding his future.

The Munich side will try to keep the striker with a new contract.

Now the main question is: will Kane stay at Bayern and become a legend in Germany, or will he choose another big return to the Premier League?