“We will study their strengths”: Karpin shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

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“We will study their strengths”: Karpin shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valeri Karpin, shared his thoughts on the friendly matches scheduled for the November FIFA days and the upcoming opponents.

As part of the November international training camp, the Russian national team will face two serious tests — the team is scheduled to take to the pitch against Uzbekistan and the prominent South American representative Venezuela.

«We will highlight their strengths»: Karpin's statement

The Russian specialist gave a positive assessment of the opponents' level and briefly outlined the preparation plans:

  • Assessment of opponents: «These are very good and worthy opponents;

  • Tactical analysis: During the training camp, we will carefully analyze their playing style, show our players the opponents' strengths, and give the necessary instructions;

  • Squad selection: In the coming days, we will also officially announce the expanded squad called up for the upcoming matches», — Valeri Karpin noted.

Uzbekistan — Russia: When and where will the match take place?

Details of the central friendly match that fans are eagerly awaiting:

  • Date: November 12;

  • Location: Tashkent city, Pakhtakor Central Stadium.

This clash in Tashkent will be a great opportunity for both national teams to test their strength, try out new tactical schemes, and give football fans a bright football celebration.

Valeri KarpinUzbekistan national football teamRussia national football teamPakhtakor Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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