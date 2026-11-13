Valery Nepomnyashchy on yesterday's match: "Uzbekistan's bench is weak"

The intense and uncompromising friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia (2:3) at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent is sparking widespread discussion. The fact that the visitors came back from a 0:2 deficit to completely turn the game around in the second half and secure a comeback victory is being hotly debated by the football community.

Former head coach of the Uzbekistan national team Valery Nepomnyashchy shared his thoughts on the widely covered match in an interview with the "RB Sport" publication.

"The score in the first half did not fully reflect the events on the pitch"

According to the experienced expert, the numbers on the scoreboard after the first half did not fully represent the true picture of the game. He noted that the Russian national team conceded two very unlucky and strange goals, but despite this, the hosts also faced enough dangerous situations in front of their goal.