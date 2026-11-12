“Uzbekistan can win”: Dmitry Ogay ahead of the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

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“Uzbekistan can win”: Dmitry Ogay ahead of the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

Dmitry Ogay, one of the most renowned and experienced coaches in Kazakh football, shared his thoughts on the upcoming friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia in an interview with a Sports24.kz reporter. According to the expert, the home-field advantage and the current strong form of the Uzbek players will play a crucial role in this encounter.

“Considering that Uzbekistan is playing at home...”

Dmitry Ogay noted that although the Russian national team is considered very strong and competitive, the fact that the Uzbekistan national team will be playing in front of its own fans on home soil gives them an edge. For this reason, the hosts' chances in this match are rated highly.

“Considering that Uzbekistan is playing at home, I think the match could end in a draw or the Uzbek players could win. Even though the Russian team is also very strong,” said the renowned expert.

Match and expert analysis parameters

Details and data

Expert opinion

Dmitry Ogay (Renowned and experienced coach from Kazakhstan)

Information source

Sports24.kz publication

Predicted match result

Victory for Uzbekistan or a draw

Venue of the match

Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent

Date and time of the match

Starts on November 12 at 20:00

“It must be understood that friendly matches do not have the same level of significance. Matches in the qualifying stages of the World Cup or European Championship are completely different.”

Status of the friendly match and the highly anticipated clash in Tashkent

Dmitry Ogay also specifically mentioned that such matches are primarily aimed at exchanging experience and testing, whereas official qualifying matches are played under completely different psychological pressure and intensity.

As a reminder, this exciting friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia begins today, November 12, at 20:00 at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. This clash, which fans are awaiting with great interest, will once again demonstrate the potential of both teams.

Do you think the Uzbekistan national team will be able to triumph over Russia on their home turf as predicted by Kazakh coach Dmitry Ogay, or will a draw be the outcome? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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