Big football in Tashkent: What did Karpin's charges say ahead of the match against Uzbekistan?

·5·Sport
Big football in Tashkent: What did Karpin's charges say ahead of the match against Uzbekistan?

As part of the international FIFA days, Tashkent will host another big football evening. On November 12, a friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will take place in the capital of Uzbekistan.

After the match in Tashkent, the Russian national team, led by Valery Karpin, will face South American representative Venezuela in Krasnodar on November 17. On the same day, the Uzbekistan national team will undergo another test as part of a training camp against Saudi Arabia in Doha, Qatar.

Ahead of these important matches, Russian players shared their thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team and the upcoming challenges.

Through the eyes of Russian players: What kind of opponent is Uzbekistan?

Players called up by Karpin to the national team camp emphasize that the upcoming clashes will be uncompromising:

  • Stanislav Agkatsev (Krasnodar goalkeeper):

    "Uzbekistan and Venezuela are very strong opponents. It will certainly be very interesting for all of us to take the field against them. We will see the true level of both ourselves and our opponents in practice. It is also gratifying that the national team is playing in Krasnodar for the third time recently."

  • Matvey Kislyak (CSKA midfielder):

    "When we go to the national team camp, it's an opportunity to disconnect a bit from club affairs and pressure, and to recharge. Strong opponents and uncompromising matches await us ahead. There is no doubt that the games will be very interesting. As for their level, I cannot give a precise assessment yet; everything will be decided on the pitch."

November friendly match calendar

The schedule of upcoming official control matches for the national teams:

Date

Match

Location / City

Status and importance

November 12

Uzbekistan — Russia

Tashkent

Central friendly match / Clash of levels

November 17

Russia — Venezuela

Krasnodar

International test match

November 17

Uzbekistan — Saudi Arabia

Doha (Qatar)

Control match of Asian giants

International isolation and the importance of friendly matches

As a reminder, since February 2022, by a joint decision of FIFA and UEFA, the Russian national team and its clubs have been suspended from all official international tournaments. For this reason, the Russians are limited to holding control matches mainly with teams from Asia and Latin America.

For the Uzbekistan national team, games against strong sparring partners serve as an important testing ground for re-evaluating the squad, improving tactical schemes, and preparing properly for international competitions.

Uzbekistan national football teamRussia national football teamValery KarpinFriendly match
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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