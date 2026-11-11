What did Cannavaro say about Karpin and his team ahead of the match against Russia?

Tomorrow, November 12, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field in Tashkent for another prestigious friendly match against Russia. Ahead of this important encounter, our national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro participated in a press conference, where he shared his thoughts on the upcoming opponent and the team's preparation.

«The Russian national team plays aggressively and with discipline»

Speaking ahead of the upcoming serious test, renowned expert Fabio Cannavaro praised the playing style of the Russian national team. He emphasized that he knows both the opposing team and its players well and has conducted a deep analysis of many of their matches.