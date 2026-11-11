What did Cannavaro say about Karpin and his team ahead of the match against Russia?
Tomorrow, November 12, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field in Tashkent for another prestigious friendly match against Russia. Ahead of this important encounter, our national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro participated in a press conference, where he shared his thoughts on the upcoming opponent and the team's preparation.
«The Russian national team plays aggressively and with discipline»
Speaking ahead of the upcoming serious test, renowned expert Fabio Cannavaro praised the playing style of the Russian national team. He emphasized that he knows both the opposing team and its players well and has conducted a deep analysis of many of their matches.
«I know this team and its players well. We have analyzed many of the Russian national team's matches. They are a very tough opponent. I also know Karpin well; he was a very strong player in his time. The team is aggressive and plays with great compactness and discipline on the pitch. It won't be easy for us», — said Fabio Cannavaro.
Key aspects before the match
Coach's assessment and details
Opponent analysis
Many matches of the Russian national team have been deeply analyzed
Opponent's playing style
Aggressive, very compact on the pitch, and highly disciplined
Coaches' relationship
Fabio Cannavaro acknowledged that Valery Karpin was a strong player in his time
Match status
An opportunity to test oneself and gain experience against a high-level opponent
«This is a very good test for us because we are playing against a high-level team. It is a good opportunity to test ourselves and for the players to gain experience».
An unexpected and important clash in Tashkent
As a reminder, this interesting friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will take place tomorrow, November 12, in Tashkent. As Fabio Cannavaro noted, a match against such a high-caliber opponent will serve as an important step for our players to showcase their abilities once again and gain significant experience on the international stage.
In your opinion, what tactics will the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, choose against Russia, which acts compactly and aggressively in defense on its home turf? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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