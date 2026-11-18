Aleksandr Bubnov compares matches against Uzbekistan and Venezuela
Renowned Russian football expert and commentator Aleksandr Bubnov compared the friendly matches played by the Russian national team against Uzbekistan and Venezuela during their November training camp. In his opinion, although Venezuela failed to create dangerous chances on goal, they exerted more physical pressure on the Russian players compared to Uzbekistan.
«The South Americans forced us to play real football»
The expert highlighted the intensity of the match in Krasnodar and the playing style of the South American team:
«Compared to Uzbekistan, the Venezuelan team forced us to run much more on the pitch. There were even situations that escalated into arguments, almost reaching the level of a brawl. This is a characteristic trait of South American national teams: they all have strong technique, control the ball well, and organize attacks. Everything seems to be in order.
But throughout the entire match, they couldn't create a single clear goal-scoring opportunity. Zero in total. That is about Venezuela. Nevertheless, they looked superior to Uzbekistan because they forced our players to run more and play real football.»
— Aleksandr Bubnov
Statistics tell a different story: Only Uzbekistan managed to find the back of the net against Russia
Despite Bubnov rating Venezuela as stronger, the actual results suggest otherwise. It is noteworthy that in its last 6 matches, the Russian national team has conceded goals only against the Uzbekistan national team.
Russian national team's November friendly matches
Date
Location
Match and result
Match details and key facts
November 12
Tashkent
Uzbekistan 2:3 Russia
Our representatives led 2:0 but eventually fell victim to a comeback; the only team to score against Russia in the last 6 games
November 17
Krasnodar
Russia 2:0 Venezuela
Aleksey Miranchuk scored a brace; the visitors failed to create a single clear goal-scoring opportunity
For information, these two matches held in Tashkent and Krasnodar were the final official games for the Russian national team, led by Valery Karpin, in 2026.
In your opinion, how accurate is Aleksandr Bubnov's view — did Uzbekistan play stronger by scoring 2 goals against Russia, or was it Venezuela, who controlled the ball despite failing to score?
Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this interesting discussion with fans of Uzbek football immediately!
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