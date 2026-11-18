Renowned Russian football expert and commentator Aleksandr Bubnov compared the friendly matches played by the Russian national team against Uzbekistan and Venezuela during their November training camp. In his opinion, although Venezuela failed to create dangerous chances on goal, they exerted more physical pressure on the Russian players compared to Uzbekistan. «The South Americans forced us to play real football» The expert highlighted the intensity of the match in Krasnodar and the playing style of the South American team:

«Compared to Uzbekistan, the Venezuelan team forced us to run much more on the pitch. There were even situations that escalated into arguments, almost reaching the level of a brawl. This is a characteristic trait of South American national teams: they all have strong technique, control the ball well, and organize attacks. Everything seems to be in order. But throughout the entire match, they couldn't create a single clear goal-scoring opportunity. Zero in total. That is about Venezuela. Nevertheless, they looked superior to Uzbekistan because they forced our players to run more and play real football.» — Aleksandr Bubnov Statistics tell a different story: Only Uzbekistan managed to find the back of the net against Russia Despite Bubnov rating Venezuela as stronger, the actual results suggest otherwise. It is noteworthy that in its last 6 matches, the Russian national team has conceded goals only against the Uzbekistan national team. Russian national team's November friendly matches