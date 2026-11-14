A confrontation between Dagestan and Georgia? Dvalishvili comments on the incident on the grass

In a conversation with Chris Weidman, Dvalishvili openly described what happened at that time. According to him, the subsequent attacks from the Nurmagomedov team were caused by the sharp comments he made in the summer in Georgia before the RAF tournament regarding Umar Nurmagomedov.

Former UFC champion, Georgian Merab Dvalishvili spoke in detail for the first time about the famous incident that occurred in the summer with Russian freestyle wrestler Ahmad Gadjimagomedov, a European champion and world championship bronze medalist. It turns out that the root of all recent conflicts stems from that very incident in Georgia.

“I was provoked in Georgia. He [Ahmad Gadjimagomedov] told me: ‘As long as I am here, don’t talk about Umar. You can talk about him after I leave.’ He shouted at me in Russian. After that, I fell for the provocation and reacted as any man would,” — said Dvalishvili.

Incident parameters Details Main participants Merab Dvalishvili and Ahmad Gadjimagomedov Location Georgia (before the RAF tournament) Reason for the conflict Controversial comments about Umar Nurmagomedov Initial resolution The parties shook hands and resolved the disagreement

“This is not a confrontation between Dagestan and Georgia”

At the same time, Merab emphasized that he tried to defuse the situation at the time and reached a peaceful agreement with Gadjimagomedov:

“But then, realizing that we were in Georgia and all my Georgian boys wanted to fight, I said that this shouldn't happen. Then I asked him if he wanted to shake hands. He agreed, and we shook hands. That was the end of it.”

Dvalishvili also specifically noted that such disagreements between sports fighters should not be turned into inter-ethnic or inter-state conflicts: “I love Dagestan, especially the hardworking people. This is not a confrontation between Dagestan and Georgia. This was just an incident between sports fighters”.

In your opinion, what should be done to prevent such disagreements between athletes in public places from escalating into major conflicts? Leave your thoughts in the comments!