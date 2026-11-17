The cold war and conflict between Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov and former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili have reached a new level. Addressing the famous arguments and confrontation in Abu Dhabi, the Georgian fighter firmly stated that he would never shake hands with these brothers again.

“They are not men and are poor representatives of Muslims”

According to Merab Dvalishvili, the actions of Umar and Usman align with neither athletic ethics nor basic humanity. He did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with their behavior.

“Usman and Umar are not men. They are poor representatives of Dagestan and Muslims. I have never had problems with other Dagestanis. Umar is a lowlife. He is not a man,” said Dvalishvili.

The attack in Abu Dhabi and the disappointment

The former champion noted that Usman's group unexpectedly attacked him and knocked him to the ground. Stating that such behavior is unacceptable in the world of fame and fighting, Merab did not hide his deep disappointment, especially with Umar's actions.