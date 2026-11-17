“They are not men”: Merab Dvalishvili harshly condemns the Nurmagomedovs after the conflict
The cold war and conflict between Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov and former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili have reached a new level. Addressing the famous arguments and confrontation in Abu Dhabi, the Georgian fighter firmly stated that he would never shake hands with these brothers again.
“They are not men and are poor representatives of Muslims”
According to Merab Dvalishvili, the actions of Umar and Usman align with neither athletic ethics nor basic humanity. He did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with their behavior.
“Usman and Umar are not men. They are poor representatives of Dagestan and Muslims. I have never had problems with other Dagestanis. Umar is a lowlife. He is not a man,” said Dvalishvili.
The attack in Abu Dhabi and the disappointment
The former champion noted that Usman's group unexpectedly attacked him and knocked him to the ground. Stating that such behavior is unacceptable in the world of fame and fighting, Merab did not hide his deep disappointment, especially with Umar's actions.
Participants of the conflict
Dvalishvili's reaction and statement
Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov
Labeled as “not men” and “lowlifes,” and it was announced that he would not reconcile with them
The confrontation in Abu Dhabi
It was mentioned that they attacked as a group and arrived later
Other Dagestani fighters
Stated that he has never had problems with them and that their relationship is good
“When Usman's group attacked me and knocked me to the ground, I had no injuries. The injuries appeared later... And Umar arrived later. I was most disappointed in him. If they offer to resolve this issue, I will not shake their hands. I only shake hands with real men,” the Georgian fighter added.
In your opinion, how will such sharp conflicts in the MMA world affect the fighters' future clashes in the octagon or their overall relationships? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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