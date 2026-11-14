What did Dana White say about the conflict between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili?

According to information shared by the FightLuck account on the X social network, Dana White called the incident an openly regrettable and unpleasant event.

UFC head Dana White has openly expressed his thoughts regarding the high-profile conflict between famous fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili, and the subsequent arrests. According to him, such disagreements outside of sports do not benefit any promotion or business.

«Such events never benefit business. It damages the reputation of everyone involved in this incident. It is a sad situation. Now they are all in a prison in Abu Dhabi. We will see how this incident ends in the future,» — said the UFC president.

Conflict and its consequences Details Person who commented Dana White (UFC head) Main topic Conflict between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili Current status Participants arrested in Abu Dhabi Official assessment A situation that damages reputation and harms business

Reports of six-month detention

As a reminder, reports circulated yesterday that Russian MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov had been arrested for six months in the UAE. While investigations and inquiries by law enforcement agencies and local institutions are ongoing, this statement from the UFC leadership is causing a major resonance among the public and fans.

How this situation will unfold and what the future of the athletes will be is at the center of everyone's attention.

In your opinion, how will such legal problems surrounding Usman Nurmagomedov and other participants affect their future in professional sports? Leave your opinion in the comments!