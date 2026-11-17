"Islam, if you want to talk, you can come to me or I can come to you. We can meet with all your brothers and discuss everything calmly.

Dvalishvili says he is ready to meet with Islam Makhachev to discuss the disagreement calmly. The fighter emphasized that he would not set any special conditions for this and that the conversation could take place in a location convenient for both parties.

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has expressed his readiness to meet personally with Islam Makhachev regarding the conflict that arose with Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov . The Georgian fighter stated that he is willing to go to Islam or have him come to him to discuss the matter openly. However, he sharply criticized the Nurmagomedovs' behavior in the recent situation.

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I am 100 percent right. That is exactly why I shook hands with Ahmad Gadjimagomedov and put an end to this matter. There was no point in continuing the conflict," said Merab.

Condemned the behavior of Umar and Usman

The Georgian fighter said that he had resolved the disagreement with Ahmad Gadjimagomedov through mutual discussion. In his opinion, there was no need to continue the conflict after that matter was settled.

However, Dvalishvili did not hide his dissatisfaction with the actions of Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov in this situation.

"But the way Umar and Usman behaved in this situation was complete nonsense. That is why they both lost my respect and showed that they are both cowards," he added.

Will the conflict continue?

It is clear from Merab's statement that he is not against communicating directly with Islam Makhachev. On the contrary, he is proposing a meeting with all parties involved to clarify the disagreement.

However, his harsh comments about Umar and Usman may maintain the tension surrounding the conflict. It is not yet known how Islam Makhachev will respond to this proposal.

Now the focus is on Makhachev's response: will he accept Merab's meeting proposal, or will the conflict remain limited to statements on social media?