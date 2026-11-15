Pakhtakor secures big win against Khujand during FIFA international break

Taking advantage of the short break in national championships due to the FIFA international window, Tashkent's Pakhtakor club played a friendly match to maintain match fitness. The 'Lions' faced Tajikistan's renowned Khujand club.

A goal-scoring show in a friendly match in Kibray

In this friendly match held in the city of Kibray, Pakhtakor players demonstrated complete dominance. Leaving no chance for their opponents, the Tashkent club finished the match with a resounding 5-0 victory.

In this match, the team's attacking line was very active, treating fans to plenty of goals. Specifically, Stefan Chinedu, Resan, and Kamolxonov each scored one goal, while Sharofiddinov secured a brace (two goals), contributing significantly to the win.

Match statistics Details and results Date and venue November 15, Kibray city (friendly match) Match result Pakhtakor — Khujand 5-0 Goal scorers Chinedu, Resan, Kamolxonov, Sharofiddinov (2) Next official match November 20, away against Lokomotiv

Ahead of the next Super League round

This friendly match provided a convenient opportunity for the Pakhtakor coaching staff to test the physical and tactical condition of the players. It was an important step for the team to test their strength once again before official matches.

It is worth noting that in the next important round of the Super League, Pakhtakor on November 20 will be guests of another Tashkent team — Lokomotiv.

How do you think this championship break and the friendly matches will affect Pakhtakor'supcoming match against Lokomotiv? Leave your thoughts in the comments!