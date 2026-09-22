The dark days of 16 years ago are back: Tottenham is in last place, what awaits De Zerbi?

In the new English Premier League season, London club Tottenham has faced a truly historic crisis. According to the famous English publication TEAMtalk, despite the disastrous results at the start of the championship, the club's management has decided not to immediately dismiss head coach Roberto De Zerbi and expressed its full support for the Italian specialist. The "Spurs" have gathered only 2 points in the first 5 rounds of the EPL, dropping to the very bottom — 20th place in the standings.

Such a shameful start was last seen in the history of the Londoners exactly 16 years ago, back in 2008. Nevertheless, the club bosses hope that after the international break during the FIFA days, the team will radically improve its game and pull out of the deep crisis. However, the situation is extremely precarious: upon returning from national team camps, Tottenham faces a very difficult test away against Manchester United on October 10.

So, can De Zerbi lead the London club out of the trap of the 2008 anti-record, will the clash at Old Trafford put the final point on his fate, and how much longer will the management's patience last?

"20th place, 16-year anti-record, and FIFA break": 5 main points of Tottenham's crisis

The most important evidence of the emergency situation around the London club:

Last place in the Premier League: Tottenham has collected only 2 points in 5 matches and plummeted to the bottom of the EPL table;

A scandal not seen since 2008: The team has not recorded such a weak and unsatisfactory performance at the start of the championship in the last 16 years;

Unexpected vote of confidence from the management: Despite sharp protests from fans, club leaders have not shown De Zerbi the exit door and announced their full support for him;

FIFA days — the final salvation: The club management believes that during the national teams' break, the coach will fix tactical problems and restore team spirit;

Ahead is the Old Trafford test: On October 10, within the 6th round, a life-or-death battle awaits the Londoners away against Manchester United, currently led by Erik ten Hag or new rivals.

Tottenham's situation in the EPL: Comparison of the 2008 disaster and the 2026 crisis

Analysis of the Londoners' historical anti-records and current indicators:

Criteria and parameters 2008 season start Current season (Roberto De Zerbi era) Number of matches played 5 rounds 5 rounds Points accumulated 2 points Only 2 points (Winless streak) Position in the standings 20th place (Last place) 20th place (Bottom of the table) Club management decision Quick coach change took place Full trust and support for De Zerbi Opponent after the break Various championship opponents Manchester United (October 10, Old Trafford) Main problem Imbalance in attack and defense Complex pressing and players' inability to adapt

Football and tactical expertise: Why did De Zerbi hit a dead end in London?

Conclusions of EPL commentators and sports experts:

Breakdown of the "De Zerbifall" system: Although the Italian coach's philosophy of playing out from the back with short passes and risk-taking worked at Brighton, Tottenham's current defenders cannot withstand this pressure and constantly make mistakes;

Psychological depression and winless complex: The lack of any victory in 5 rounds has extinguished the team's self-belief, which leads to a loss of concentration in the final minutes of every match;

Risks during FIFA days: Although the international break allows the coach to work on tactics, many key players leave for their national teams, as a result of which De Zerbi is deprived of the opportunity to train with the full squad;

Decisive battle against Manchester United: The away match on October 10 could officially be the "last chance" for the Italian specialist; a defeat at Old Trafford would exhaust the management's limit of trust and make resignation inevitable.

Roberto De Zerbi's future at Tottenham is currently hanging by a thread, and the Manchester trip on October 10 will decide his fate in England.

In your opinion, did the Tottenham management make the right decision by not dismissing Roberto De Zerbi, or does the team urgently need a new head coach? Can the "Spurs" return from Manchester United's ground with points on October 10? Leave your personal opinions and analyses in the comments and share this article about the hottest events in the EPL with all English football fans!