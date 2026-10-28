Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov

A serious personnel dispute has emerged in the camp of the reigning English giant Manchester City. The team's 21-year-old academy graduate and right-back Rico Lewis intends to leave the club during the winter transfer window due to being completely sidelined from playing time.

According to a report by the prestigious British publication Football Insider, the young talent is deeply dissatisfied with his current position at the club and intends to ask the management to let him go in January in order to play regularly in the starting lineup. A number of Premier League clubs are already showing serious interest in the player.

Husanov, Nunes, and Lewis being benched

Lewis's exclusion from the squad, whose natural position is right-back, is linked to unusual decisions by the coaching staff:

Unexpected competition for the position: Former manager Pep Guardiola had adapted midfielder Matheus Nunes to the right-back position. When he is unavailable, the Uzbek talent Abduqodir Husanov, who is a natural center-back, is being tested in that flank;

No change under Maresca: Even after Enzo Maresca took charge of the team, the situation did not change for the better — Nunes and Husanov took turns earning trust on the flank, while Lewis was not given an opportunity;

Modest minutes: This season, Rico Lewis has played in only 5 matches (312 minutes) across all competitions and provided 2 assists.

A new threat in January: Expected transfer from Chelsea

The situation is further complicated by the "Citizens'" new transfer plans:

Malo Gusto in sight: The management of Manchester City is seriously determined to purchase right-back Malo Gusto from London's Chelsea in the winter transfer window. If this deal goes through, it is certain that Rico Lewis will see no playing time at all;

Decline in the England national team: Lewis, who began to be called up to the England national team in 2023, has limited his appearances for the national side to just 5 due to being benched at the club;

Market value and contract: The English defender's current employment contract with Manchester City is signed until 2030. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal has set his transfer value at 25 million euros.

For Rico Lewis, who signed a long-term contract with high hopes, the only way to revive his career is to change teams during the winter transfer window.