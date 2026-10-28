Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov

·147·Sport
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov

A serious personnel dispute has emerged in the camp of the reigning English giant Manchester City. The team's 21-year-old academy graduate and right-back Rico Lewis intends to leave the club during the winter transfer window due to being completely sidelined from playing time.

According to a report by the prestigious British publication Football Insider, the young talent is deeply dissatisfied with his current position at the club and intends to ask the management to let him go in January in order to play regularly in the starting lineup. A number of Premier League clubs are already showing serious interest in the player.

Husanov, Nunes, and Lewis being benched

Lewis's exclusion from the squad, whose natural position is right-back, is linked to unusual decisions by the coaching staff:

  • Unexpected competition for the position: Former manager Pep Guardiola had adapted midfielder Matheus Nunes to the right-back position. When he is unavailable, the Uzbek talent Abduqodir Husanov, who is a natural center-back, is being tested in that flank;

  • No change under Maresca: Even after Enzo Maresca took charge of the team, the situation did not change for the better — Nunes and Husanov took turns earning trust on the flank, while Lewis was not given an opportunity;

  • Modest minutes: This season, Rico Lewis has played in only 5 matches (312 minutes) across all competitions and provided 2 assists.

A new threat in January: Expected transfer from Chelsea

The situation is further complicated by the "Citizens'" new transfer plans:

  • Malo Gusto in sight: The management of Manchester City is seriously determined to purchase right-back Malo Gusto from London's Chelsea in the winter transfer window. If this deal goes through, it is certain that Rico Lewis will see no playing time at all;

  • Decline in the England national team: Lewis, who began to be called up to the England national team in 2023, has limited his appearances for the national side to just 5 due to being benched at the club;

  • Market value and contract: The English defender's current employment contract with Manchester City is signed until 2030. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal has set his transfer value at 25 million euros.

For Rico Lewis, who signed a long-term contract with high hopes, the only way to revive his career is to change teams during the winter transfer window.

Manchester CityRico LewisAbduqodir HusanovPremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected decision from Maresca: In which position will Khusanov play against Brighton?Unexpected decision from Maresca: In which position will Khusanov play against Brighton?Yesterday 19:29Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in ManchesterIs the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester19 October 07:06Why was Husanov moved back to the center and why are experts criticizing Maresca?Why was Husanov moved back to the center and why are experts criticizing Maresca?26 October 17:00First Defeat: Who Did Experts Criticize Most in the Manchester City Squad?First Defeat: Who Did Experts Criticize Most in the Manchester City Squad?24 October 19:47How Aston Villa defeated Manchester City in Birmingham (video)How Aston Villa defeated Manchester City in Birmingham (video)24 October 18:54Hunt for Husanov by giants: Barcelona is preparing an official offer for AbduqodirHunt for Husanov by giants: Barcelona is preparing an official offer for Abduqodir24 October 07:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester