Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?

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Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?

The chess world is preparing for the year's most significant and historic event — the world championship match for the crown. In this clash, hosted by the Swiss city of Geneva, talented Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov will face off against the reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju.

Garry Kasparov, one of the strongest champions in chess history, shared his analysis of the upcoming historic match ahead of an event in Antwerp. While acknowledging Sindarov's bright and aggressive style, the legendary grandmaster rated Gukesh's chances slightly higher due to the factor of championship experience.

"I compare him to a tennis player on the baseline": Kasparov's assessment

Garry Kasparov provided a deep analysis of both contenders' strengths and weaknesses:

  • Spectacular and bright play: "I think Sindarov plays more spectacular and aggressive chess. However, at such a high level, experience plays a crucial role. Gukesh has sufficient experience in such title matches";

  • Gukesh's unbreakable defense: "It is very difficult to beat Gukesh. I would compare him to a tennis player who plays reliably from the baseline and waits for the opponent's mistake. That is why I am giving him slightly better chances," said the former world champion;

  • Sindarov's main opportunity: At the same time, Kasparov touched upon the psychological aspect of the game: if Javohir Sindarov manages to take the lead in the early games of the match, the opponent's defensive plan could be disrupted, and the situation could shift entirely in favor of the Uzbek chess player.

The Geneva title battle: Important dates and match regulations

The competition for the world chess crown will be held under strict regulations in the following order:

  • Host city: Geneva, Switzerland;

  • Opening and start: The official program of the tournament begins on November 22, with the first classical game scheduled for November 24;

  • Number of games: The championship match will consist of 14 classical games;

  • Tie-break day: If a draw is recorded after 14 games (7:7), the name of the world champion will be determined in rapid tie-breaks held on December 12.

The encounter between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju is expected to be one of the youngest and most uncompromising championship clashes in chess history. For the young Uzbek prodigy, this match is an opportunity to open a new historic chapter not only for his personal career but for all of Uzbek chess.

Javohir SindarovGukesh DommarajuGarry KasparovWorld Chess Championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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