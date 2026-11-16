Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 4068 days: involved in a goal-scoring attack in his very first game
A sight that football fans have dreamed of seeing again for many years has become a reality. Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has returned to the pitch for an official match at the age of 46. He played the entire first half of the derby against Forli for the Italian club Ravenna and participated in an attack that led to one of his team's crucial goals. Most interestingly, many initially did not believe the reports of his return.
Ronaldinho, who left an indelible mark on the history of modern football with his unique technique, his smile on the pitch, and his unexpected moves, has appeared on the football field once again. His debut for Ravenna took place on November 15, 2026, in a match against Forli in the Italian third division.
Thus, 4068 days after the Brazilian star's last official match, fans had the opportunity to see him in a football kit once again.
Many thought this news was a joke
Reports that Ronaldinho had joined Ravenna and was returning to the pitch initially caused surprise in the football community. Some perceived it as merely a promotional project or an effort to attract fans.
There was a reason for this: the Brazilian player last participated in an official match in September 2015 for the Brazilian club Fluminense. He announced his retirement as a professional footballer in 2018.
However, Ravenna made his return a reality. The club not only added Ronaldinho to their squad, but he also became one of the team's shareholders.
Finally, on November 15, all doubts were put to rest: the 46-year-old star was included in the starting lineup for the match against Forli.
He played not 30 minutes, but the entire first half
Initially, it was expected that Ronaldinho would play for about 30 minutes. However, he played longer than planned and completed the entire first half.
The Brazilian footballer took the field wearing Ravenna's number 10 jersey. Fans at the stadium greeted him with a standing ovation. Every touch of the ball, his passes, and his technical movements drew special interest from the stands.
Although Ronaldinho did not move at high speed across the entire pitch as he once did, his signature delicate technique and ball control still commanded attention.
His presence on the pitch was not just symbolic. The Brazilian star was also actively involved in his team's attacks.
Ronaldinho's contribution to the 36th-minute attack
In the 36th minute of the match, Ravenna opened the scoring. During an attack in which Ronaldinho was involved, the ball was delivered to Julio Donati, who found the back of the opponent's net.
Thus, the Brazilian footballer participated in a goal-scoring attack in his very first official match after a long hiatus.
In the second half, Ravenna further solidified their lead. In the 58th minute, Simone Rabbi scored to make it 2-0.
The match ended with that result. Ravenna won the important derby, and Ronaldinho's return became an unforgettable event for the team's fans.
Will Ronaldinho play again?
After the match, the Brazilian star shared his impressions. He expressed his happiness about returning to football, playing on the same pitch as young players, and meeting the fans once again.
Whether he will participate in future matches is not yet clear. Ronaldinho stated that this matter depends on the club president's decision. He did not hide the fact that if the president offers, he is ready to take the field again.
This raised another question among fans: will we see Ronaldinho in a Ravenna jersey again?
An indelible mark on football history
Ronaldinho's return to football carries more meaning than a simple debut. He became a world champion with the Brazilian national team in 2002, won the Ballon d'Or in 2005, and played for great clubs such as Barcelona and Milan.
His style of play influenced a whole generation of football fans. For Ronaldinho, football was not just about results and victories, but also an art of creativity, pleasure, and sharing joy with spectators.
His return after a 4068-day break is noteworthy for this very reason. The football legend, taking the field at age 46, once again provided his fans with unforgettable moments.
Perhaps this is his last official match, or perhaps Ronaldinho will decide to wear a football kit a few more times. In any case, one thing is certain: his debut for Ravenna will be remembered as one of the most unexpected and delightful returns in football history.
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