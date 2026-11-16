Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 4068 days: involved in a goal-scoring attack in his very first game

A sight that football fans have dreamed of seeing again for many years has become a reality. Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has returned to the pitch for an official match at the age of 46. He played the entire first half of the derby against Forli for the Italian club Ravenna and participated in an attack that led to one of his team's crucial goals. Most interestingly, many initially did not believe the reports of his return.

Ronaldinho, who left an indelible mark on the history of modern football with his unique technique, his smile on the pitch, and his unexpected moves, has appeared on the football field once again. His debut for Ravenna took place on November 15, 2026, in a match against Forli in the Italian third division.

Thus, 4068 days after the Brazilian star's last official match, fans had the opportunity to see him in a football kit once again.

Many thought this news was a joke

Reports that Ronaldinho had joined Ravenna and was returning to the pitch initially caused surprise in the football community. Some perceived it as merely a promotional project or an effort to attract fans.

There was a reason for this: the Brazilian player last participated in an official match in September 2015 for the Brazilian club Fluminense. He announced his retirement as a professional footballer in 2018.

However, Ravenna made his return a reality. The club not only added Ronaldinho to their squad, but he also became one of the team's shareholders.