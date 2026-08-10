Pakhtakor vs Al Hussayn: What Did the New Coach Say?

Pakhtakor are completing important preparations for their decisive clash with Jordanian club Al Hussayn in the AFC Champions League Elite qualifying play-off. As the match is a single-leg tie, every mistake could prove costly.

At the pre-match press conference, Pakhtakor coach Emiliano Caras and the team’s Iraqi player Bashar Resan spoke openly about the opponents’ strengths, the squad situation, Alijonov’s condition and the problem recurring in recent matches.

Caras: “My view of Jordanian football has changed”

Emiliano Caras admitted that several months ago he knew almost nothing about Jordanian football. However, subsequent observations significantly changed his view.

The coach highlighted the high level of the Jordan national team and noted that Al Hussayn also have players with considerable international experience.

He added that the opponents’ league and cup matches had also been analysed by the coaching staff.

For Caras, there is another important factor — the fans in Tashkent.

He called on Pakhtakor supporters to come to the stadium, stressing that the stands’ support in such a decisive match could give the players a major boost.

Pakhtakor had only two training sessions to prepare

According to Bashar Resan, the team did not have much time after their last match against Bukhoro.

Pakhtakor players managed to hold only two training sessions before the Al Hussayn match. The first focused on recovery, while the second was devoted to tactical preparation.

However, Resan noted that the opponents also faced a specific issue: Al Hussayn have not yet played an official match in the new season.

This could make it difficult for Pakhtakor’s coaches to accurately assess the opponents’ current playing model and squad condition.

Ayman Hussein’s move to Pakhtakor Was Resan involved?

One of the interesting topics at the press conference was Ayman Hussein’s transfer.

Bashar Resan called the Iraqi striker one of Asia’s best forwards.

He said Ayman Hussein had asked him about the level of the Super League and life in the country before moving to Uzbekistan.

Resan said he had told him that the Uzbek league was strong.

Three Iraqi players are now in the Pakhtakor squad, and Resan stressed that they must contribute even more to the team.

The main problem is not physical condition

One issue has frequently been discussed in Pakhtakor’s recent matches: after taking the lead, the team has been losing the initiative in the second half.

Caras did not link this to the players’ physical preparation.

In his view, the main problem is concentration.

The coach said that Pakhtakor controlled the match against Bukhoro, but after the opponents scored the first goal, the situation changed psychologically.

Caras said 2–0 is one of the most dangerous scorelines in football: once a team concedes, the opponents gain confidence and fresh energy.

That is why Pakhtakor must now think not about protecting the score, but about extending their advantage.

Will Alijonov play?

One of the main questions for fans concerns Khojiakbar Alijonov’s condition.

Caras said the player had returned to team training. However, he is not yet working at full intensity and is not taking part in duels.

His condition is improving day by day.

Therefore, regarding Alijonov’s participation in the match against Al Hussayn, the final decision will be made on match day.

Caras kept the Iranian signing under wraps

In recent days, reports have also emerged that an Iranian player could join Pakhtakor.

When Caras was asked whether the new foreign signing could make his debut in the qualifying match, he gave a brief answer:

“We will announce it officially after the contract with the club has been signed.”

Thus, the coach neither confirmed nor denied the possible transfer.

What kind of football is Caras promising?

Will Pakhtakor play an attacking or cautious style?

Caras answered without revealing a specific tactical plan.

He particularly emphasised that the qualifying tie will be decided over one match . This means the teams will have no second leg in which to correct their mistakes.

A number of factors, including the weather, the opponents’ condition and the match scenario, will also be taken into account.

However, Caras’s main message was clear:

Pakhtakor must play football that brings victory.

Al Hussayn arrived in Tashkent early and studied Pakhtakor

The Jordanian club have prepared seriously for the match.

Caras said the Al Hussayn delegation had arrived in Tashkent well in advance and had even watched Pakhtakor’s most recent match from the stadium.

The opponents therefore had the opportunity to analyse the Lions’ strengths and weaknesses in detail.

However, Caras said Al Hussayn could also have a weak point of their own. Several new players have joined the Jordanian club, and they may not yet be fully adapted to one another.

Pakhtakor will try to take advantage of this.

The state of the pitch also raised questions

Bashar Resan did not hide the fact that the current condition of the Pakhtakor Stadium pitch was not good.

He said the pitch had looked considerably better four weeks ago.

The player stressed that this was not only a Pakhtakor issue. The AFC Champions League Elite match will also be watched abroad, and the quality of the pitch can affect the image of Uzbek football to some extent.

Nevertheless, Resan said the team would not use the issue as an excuse.

Pakhtakor’s key task is clear

In the match against Al Hussayn, Pakhtakor’s main problem will not be limited to the opponents’ strong players.

The drop in concentration seen in recent matches must not happen again.

Caras’s position is the same: if the team takes the lead, it must not retreat, but think about scoring another goal.

There is no second chance in a one-match qualifying tie. Therefore, the match in Tashkent is not just another fixture of the season for Pakhtakor, but a test that could determine their future in Asian football.

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