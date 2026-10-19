Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester

·2·Sport
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester

Exactly one year ago, a wave of successive injuries hit Manchester City's defensive line, prompting the coaching staff to put their trust in the young Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov, who had been sitting on the bench. Acting coolly both on the right flank and in central defense, our compatriot became a crucial pillar for the team until the end of the season.

Today, that exact historical scenario seems to be repeating itself in the "Citizens" camp. For Husanov, who has been serving as a rotation player under new head coach Enzo Maresca, the time has come to firmly return to the starting lineup.

The "infirmary" after the match against Ipswich: 5 losses in one game

The 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the 7th round of the Premier League came at a very high cost for Manchester City:

  • Mateo Kovacic: Making his first Premier League start of the season, the Croatian midfielder picked up a serious injury right at the beginning of the second half and left the pitch;

  • Nico O'Reilly and Josko Gvardiol: It was revealed that O'Reilly, substituted in the 60th minute, was troubled by a recurring back injury;

  • Matheus Nunes' recurrence: Right-back Nunes could not continue the match due to groin pain and asked to be substituted voluntarily;

  • Haaland's limp and Semenyo: Match hero Erling Haaland limped at the end of the game following a strong tackle from an opponent, while Antoine Semenyo, who came on in the 77th minute, showed he is not yet in full physical shape.

British press analysis: A big opportunity for Husanov and Bouaddi

The English press and analysts are examining who might benefit amidst Manchester City's personnel crisis. In particular, the famous portal cityxtra.co.uk assessed the situation as follows:

  • "Abduqodir Husanov takes over the right flank": "If Matheus Nunes is sidelined for a long term, Abduqodir Husanov will play in Manchester City's right-back position. If the Uzbek player is needed in the center of defense, Rico Lewis could be tested on the right side. In any case, the team aims to continue its successful run";

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi steps up to the center: Kovacic's absence opens a wide path for young Moroccan talent Ayyoub Bouaddi to secure a spot in the starting lineup".

Two decisive battles ahead

There is absolutely no time to rest for Enzo Maresca's players — the calendar is extremely tight:

  • UEFA Champions League (October 21): A match against Greece's AEK team takes place in Manchester (00:00 Tashkent time);

  • Premier League 8th round (October 24): A central clash away against one of the season's most difficult opponents, Aston Villa (16:30 Tashkent time).

Abduqodir Husanov's composure and positional skill in complex situations are expected to make him one of Manchester City's core defenders once again.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityPremier LeagueEnzo Maresca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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