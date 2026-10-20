Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed

Unexpected news that has caused a huge resonance in the European transfer market has spread. The star central striker of the Norway national team and Manchester City intends to leave the English giant's camp.

According to information distributed by the influential Spanish publication El Nacional, the 26-year-old phenomenal goalscorer believes it is time to open a new page in his career and move to another prestigious championship.

Reason for leaving the club: Doubt about ambitions in the UEFA Champions League

Spanish journalists revealed the main factor behind the striker's sharp decision:

Fading belief in goals: According to sources, Haaland has begun to look with doubt on the "citizens'" potential to consistently fight for the highest peaks and main trophies in the UEFA Champions League in the future;

New challenges: Having won all possible trophies with City, the footballer wants new motivation in his career and to be the main face of a new historical project.

New destination: Why Barcelona specifically?

According to the Spanish press, the most alternative and attractive direction for the Norwegian forward's future career is Catalonia's Barcelona:

The new symbol of Camp Nou: Barcelona's management dreams of signing Haaland as the team's main star during the period of the club's financial stabilization and full return to the new stadium;

New era clash with Mbappe: If this transfer takes place, a "Haaland — Mbappe" duel could begin in the Spanish La Liga, much like the Messi and Ronaldo era.

Haaland's Manchester City incredible statistics

The Norwegian goalscorer moved to England from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and in a short time became the most productive striker in the club's history:

Total matches: A total of 207 official matches in the Manchester City shirt;

Productivity indicator: In these matches, he scored 172 goals into opponents' nets and provided 30 assists to his teammates;

Almost 1 goal per game: His average efficiency per game remains a truly fantastic result for modern football.

If Haaland's intention to leave is officially confirmed, it is bound to become the most sensational and expensive event of the upcoming transfer window.