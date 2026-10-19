Two-time Olympic champion and famous Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov's latest victory over a local boxing master in London has sparked heated debates in the global boxing community.

In the bout held on October 17, our compatriot confidently defeated British boxer Solomon Dakres by a unanimous decision of the judges, also knocking him down heavily during the match. Despite this, some Western commentators and experts began openly criticizing the Uzbek giant's actions, labeling them as "boring and cautious."

Renowned British independent boxing blogger and analyst Boxing Guru reacted sharply to this situation, emphasizing that blatant double standards are being applied against our compatriot.

"If he were English...": A British expert's open confession

In his speech, Boxing Guru openly criticized the experts' biased and prejudiced views towards Jalolov:

Targeted pressure: «To be honest, yes, watching Jalolov in the ring might seem boring at times. However, the commentators' and experts' relentless attacks, derogatory and demeaning tone of comments have gone beyond acceptable limits and are starting to look almost like a targeted campaign;

Double standards: If Bakhodir Jalolov were a British boxer, these same commentators would have endlessly praised his technique and distance-management skills, elevating him to the skies by saying "there is something of the legendary Muhammad Ali in him,"» Boxing Guru noted.

18 undefeated fights in the professional ring

Despite the biased assessments in the Western press, the numbers and reality clearly prove the strength and danger of Bakhodir Jalolov in the heavyweight division:

18th victory recorded: The success achieved over Solomon Dakres became the 18th victory in the professional career of the Uzbek heavyweight star;

15 knockouts: Boasting an immaculate record, Jalolov has finished 15 out of his 18 fights by prematurely submitting his opponents;

Absolute dominance in the opponent's home: By not only defeating the local boxer on points in the British ring but also knocking him down, Bakhodir demonstrated that he can speak his mind clearly in the face of any pressure and bias.

Jalolov continues to rise on the professional boxing scene, and according to many experts, his pragmatic and safe technique will serve as the primary weapon in the fight for upcoming championship belts.