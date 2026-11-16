UFC Stars Divided After Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hocket Fight

The main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York provided MMA fans with unforgettable moments. In a five-round clash between heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and American Josh Hocket, both fighters gave their all for the win. However, in the end, the judges unanimously raised the Frenchman's hand.

Gane retained his championship belt after a 48:47, 48:47, 48:47 victory. But the debates didn't end when the fight did. UFC stars and former fighters shared their thoughts on social media, with some praising both athletes and others debating the judges' decision.

Championship belt decided in a five-round war

Josh Hocket started with high intensity and heavy pressure from the very first seconds. The American fighter repeatedly tried to force his opponent back, fight in close quarters, and take the fight to the ground.

Ciryl Gane relied on his striking technique, mobility, and distance control. The French fighter responded with precise strikes, trying to neutralize his opponent's attacks and counter-punch when necessary.

Throughout the bout, Hocket's relentless pressure and Gane's more accurate strikes made the fight even more compelling. Especially in the championship rounds, the Frenchman managed to compose himself and maintain the advantage.

In the end, all three judges scored the fight 48:47 for Gane. Thus, the champion successfully defended his belt.

MMA stars stunned by the fight

After the fight, reactions from famous fighters appeared on social media. Most of them acknowledged the courage, durability, and the ability of both athletes to maintain a high pace for five rounds.

Brazilian Paulo Costa did not hide his amazement at what he saw:

“What did I just watch? These two gave everything they had to beat each other for 25 minutes. Unbelievable fight. Just respect!”

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou also congratulated the winner:

“Great fight! Congratulations, Bon Gamin!”

Merab Dvalishvili rated this clash even higher:

“This is one of the best UFC heavyweight fights I have ever seen!”

Henry Cejudo also gave special recognition to Josh Hocket's performance:

“Josh Hocket is exactly what the heavyweight division needs!”

Derek Brunson focused on the changes in the heavyweight division after the fight:

“This is the future of the heavyweight division — two heavyweights in great shape who can actually fight. Goodbye to the fat heavyweights! Respect to Hocket. Great performance!”

Hocket's speed and pressure received special praise

One of the most discussed aspects of the fight was Josh Hocket's unusual speed and relentless pressure for a heavyweight.

Alan Jouban shared his thoughts on this:

“No heavyweight has ever fought at the speed Hocket did. Unbelievable pressure and speed!”

Billy Quarantillo also emphasized the American athlete's durability:

“Hocket withstood several heavy shots and made this fight spectacular. I’m definitely starting to like him.”

Matt Brown openly supported Hocket:

“Hocket is doing exactly what he needs to do! I don't care what you guys say. I love Josh Hocket!”

Josh Emmett also assessed the clash at Madison Square Garden as a real fight:

“It was a real war in the main event of the night!”

Tatiana Suarez and Stephen Thompson also praised the bout, calling it one of the most exciting events of the night.

Not everyone agreed with the judges' decision

The competitive nature of the fight led to various opinions regarding the judges' decision. While some experts considered the win deserved for Gane, others would have voted in favor of Hocket.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter gave the win to the American fighter in his scorecard:

“I have it 48:47 for Hocket. It was a very close fight where both had a chance to win. I think the first and fifth rounds were decisive. Absolutely crazy fight.”

Ben Fowlkes, on the contrary, approved of the champion's victory:

“It is rare to see a five-round heavyweight fight that is truly this exciting. But I would have given the win to Gane.”

Mike Bohn also called the bout one of the best he has seen in the last 15 years. In his opinion, enduring Hocket's high tempo and acting accurately in crucial situations was not easy for Gane.

“It was a very close fight and I would be happy to see a rematch.”

A unique reaction from Jon Jones

One of the most famous fighters in UFC history, Jon Jones, did not ignore this clash. On his social media page, he noted that fighters who spoke ill of him have been losing their subsequent bouts.

“I know this is the most incredible coincidence, but every fighter who has talked bad about me loses their next fight. I swear, this has been happening for years. Amazing. Great job, Frenchman! Same coaches, but different results.”

Jones' words could also cause a separate discussion among fans. His congratulation to Gane was another notable assessment of the French fighter's performance.

Gane retained his title, but Hocket also gained the fans' attention

The official winner of this fight was Ciryl Gane. However, Josh Hocket also showed that he is a serious contender in the heavyweight division with his relentless pressure, speed, and durability.

Most importantly, the post-fight reactions were not limited to just congratulating the winner. Many fighters acknowledged the hard work of both athletes, and some expressed a desire for a rematch.

Now the main question remains: if Ciryl Gane and Josh Hocket meet in the octagon again, who will come out on top this time?