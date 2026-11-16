19.5 Million Dollars in Cash Found at Former Minister's Farm and Warehouses in Hungary

New details have emerged regarding a major corruption scandal that has shaken the political landscape in Hungary. Extensive searches conducted against former Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták have uncovered a total of cash equivalent to 19.5 million dollars confiscated.

Searches and record-breaking funds discovered

According to reports, on November 12–13 of this year, during the operational searches, a massive amount of foreign and local currency was discovered:

Forint: 5 billion 71 million 632 thousand Hungarian forints;

Euro: 2 million 658 thousand 350 euros;

Dollar: 1 million 257 thousand 100 US dollars.

Counting the confiscated cash became a major operation in itself. The State Treasury's 12 employees spent 8 hours using 5 special machines to accurately count the funds.

Investigation details Key indicators and facts Suspect Miklós Seszták (Former Minister of National Development of Hungary, 2014–2018) Immunity Stripped of parliamentary immunity and arrested at the end of September Confiscated funds Total cash equivalent to 19.5 million dollars Reason for investigation Taking bribes from the state transport company 'Volánbusz' and causing damage to the budget

Corruption scheme and investigation version

According to the investigative version of law enforcement agencies, Miklós Seszták, during the Viktor Orbán government (2015–2018), used his position to allegedly take bribes from the state transport company 'Volánbusz'. He is accused of causing significant financial damage to the state by artificially purchasing buses at prices higher than market value.

It is worth noting that the former minister categorically denies all charges against him. His lawyers state that it has not yet been fully proven by any official documents or evidence that the money found during the search belongs directly to Miklós Seszták. Additional investigative actions are currently underway regarding this high-profile case.

In your opinion, how effective are such strict measures in fighting corruption and exposing hidden funds in European countries? Leave your opinion in the comments!