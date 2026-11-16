Are Armenia and Turkey on the verge of ending a 33-year confrontation?

A new phase may be beginning in the relations between Yerevan and Ankara. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the two countries are very close to establishing diplomatic ties and fully opening their long-closed common border. He noted that recent meetings and developments in the trade sector are creating a serious foundation for normalizing relations.

Relations between Armenia and Turkey have been one of the most complex diplomatic issues in the region for years. However, dialogue between the two countries has recently intensified, and negotiations on economic cooperation and opening borders have gained new momentum.

The remarks made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 14 at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin suggest that this could be a significant turning point in the process.

Pashinyan: "We are very close to the final step"

According to Pashinyan, there have been significant positive changes in Armenia-Turkey relations in recent years. He emphasized that although diplomatic ties have not yet been officially established between the two countries, the current situation is quite different from the past.

The Prime Minister cited trade relations as an example. Currently, Turkey allows the use of its routes for certain products exported from and imported into Armenia. Although goods are not transported through the direct land border between the two countries, but rather through Georgian territory, Pashinyan assessed this as a real change in relations.

"I believe that in the near future we will achieve full normalization of relations with Turkey," the head of the Armenian government stated.

In his view, the parties are now approaching the most important stage — formalizing diplomatic relations and fully opening the borders.

What was the result of the meeting with Erdogan?

In his statement, Pashinyan also specifically touched upon his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders held talks on November 11 in Antalya, Turkey, on the sidelines of the UN COP31 climate summit. According to official information released by the Armenian government, the meeting emphasized the importance of bringing the process of normalizing bilateral relations to its logical conclusion.

They also discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements, the expansion of trade and economic ties, and the opening of transport and communication routes in the region.

Pashinyan assessed the meeting positively. He noted that the leaders of the two countries acknowledged the results achieved in their relations and discussed the next steps.

The significance of this meeting lies in the fact that it is not just about political statements. The parties are also bringing practical issues such as trade, transport, and regional cooperation to the agenda.

Why has the border between the two countries been closed for 33 years?

The land border between Armenia and Turkey has been closed since 1993. At that time, Turkey decided to close the border with Armenia in support of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Since then, no official diplomatic relations have been established between the two countries. Although protocols aimed at normalizing relations were signed in 2009, they were not ratified and the agreements were not fully implemented.

Starting from the end of 2021, Yerevan and Ankara began a new negotiation process to restore relations. Special representatives were appointed, various meetings were held, and some practical steps were taken.

The easing of restrictions on trade routes in 2026 was also one of the important changes. However, these measures do not mean that the border has been fully opened or that diplomatic relations have been established.

What could change in the region if the border opens?

The opening of the border between Armenia and Turkey could have significant economic and political importance not only for the two countries but for the entire South Caucasus region as well.

First, trade routes will be shortened. Currently, some trade turnover between the two countries is carried out through third countries, including Georgia. Opening a direct border could reduce logistics costs and time.

Second, transport links will expand. The resumption of railway and road connections is likely to increase transit opportunities in the region, creating new conditions for trade and investment.

Third, the restoration of diplomatic relations could influence the political climate in the South Caucasus. Relations between Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan are considered important factors for regional security and economic cooperation.

However, the success of this process does not depend solely on the will of Yerevan and Ankara. The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and agreements on regional transport corridors also play an important role.

The most important question: when will the border open?

Pashinyan's statement indicates a serious shift in the diplomatic process. However, there is no official information yet that the two countries have made a final decision to fully open the border or officially establish diplomatic relations.

Erdogan and Pashinyan emphasized the importance of continuing the normalization process on November 11, and Pashinyan stated on November 14 that they are approaching the final stage.

Therefore, it is more accurate to assess the current situation not as a historical agreement having been signed, but as an important diplomatic opportunity having emerged after many years of conflict.

If the parties can take advantage of this opportunity, the political and economic landscape in the South Caucasus could change. The opening of a border that has been closed for 33 years could open the door to new trade routes, cooperation, and neighborly relations in the region.