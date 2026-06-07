Biggest Update in ChatGPT History: Chatbot Becomes a Super-App

OpenAI is preparing the biggest update since the launch of ChatGPT. According to the Financial Times, citing dozens of former and current employees, the company aims to transform ChatGPT from a simple chatbot into a full-fledged super-app with AI agent capabilities. This new strategy involves moving beyond mere conversation with users to creating an intelligent assistant that independently performs various tasks on their behalf. Ixbt.com reports .

The new system not only answers questions but also performs practical actions such as booking tickets, organizing schedules, programming, and assisting with daily chores. One of the key elements of the update will be deeper integration with the Codex platform. Additionally, OpenAI plans to more actively promote image generation and third-party applications within its ecosystem.

Initial changes will begin rolling out in the coming weeks. New interface elements will appear on the website and mobile apps to guide users to additional features. In the future, OpenAI models are expected to independently determine user intent without the need to select specific tools. According to one company employee, the future of artificial intelligence lies not in traditional chatbots, but in agents.

Such a large-scale transformation of ChatGPT may also be linked to OpenAI's plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Recent data suggests that OpenAI is valued at nearly $730 billion, making it one of the most valuable tech startups in the world. Within the company, opinions that the era of the traditional chat format is over are becoming increasingly prevalent.