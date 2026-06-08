Bending Spoons, Owner of Eventbrite and Vimeo, Files for IPO

Bending Spoons, an Italian app studio that has acquired major platforms such as Eventbrite, Vimeo, and WeTransfer in recent years, has filed a formal application for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The company is joining the ranks of tech giants like SpaceX and Anthropic, which are preparing to go public this summer. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the company, its apps have over 500 million monthly active users, 9 million of whom are paid subscribers. To date, Bending Spoons has completed more than 50 acquisitions, with its portfolio including popular services such as AOL, Eventbrite, Vimeo, Komoot, WeTransfer, Evernote, and Brightcove.

Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) state that the company ended the year with $1.31 billion in revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue reached $601 million, a 132% increase compared to the same period last year. The majority of revenue, 84%, comes from subscriptions.

Last year, the company was valued at $11 billion, but according to Reuters, Bending Spoons aims to reach a valuation of $20 billion during the IPO process. Major investment funds such as Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, Durable Capital Partners, and Fidelity are among the company's shareholders.

Bending Spoons' business model is based on acquiring projects that are typically in poor financial health, optimizing their teams, and turning them into profitable businesses through various subscription systems. In the first quarter of 2026, the company's net profit amounted to $27.4 million.