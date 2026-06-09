iPhone Models Supporting the Latest iOS 27 Operating System Revealed

At the WWDC 2026 conference, Apple officially confirmed the list of devices supporting the iOS 27 operating system. The most welcome news for users is that all iPhone models compatible with iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 released in 2019, retain the ability to update to the new system. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

One of the key technical innovations of the new system is the updated CPU Scheduler mechanism. According to Apple representatives, this technology significantly improves system smoothness and responsiveness, even on older devices. The company promises that, thanks to optimization efforts, smartphones like the iPhone 11 will operate much faster and more stably.

The iOS 27 system can be installed on all modern models starting from the iPhone 11. However, Apple clarified that not all features of the new system will work equally on every device. In particular, Siri AI capabilities and some advanced AI-based tools will be available only on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models.