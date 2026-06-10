Indian government hesitant over Starlink ahead of SpaceX IPO

·0·Technology
Indian government hesitant over Starlink ahead of SpaceX IPO

Plans by Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring millions of new users to its satellite internet network may be at risk due to issues with the Indian government. After years of negotiations, SpaceX had obtained a license to operate in India in 2025, but according to Bloomberg, New Delhi has temporarily halted the process. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The reason is reportedly the unauthorized use of the Starlink system in Iran. Indian officials are concerned that the company may not fully comply with local laws. SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer denied these reports on social media, stating that negotiations with the government are proceeding productively. Nevertheless, Bloomberg notes that negotiations have not stopped entirely, but the process has slowed down.

The delay in entering the Indian market could negatively impact the expected SpaceX IPO process. Financial reports show that the growth in the number of Starlink users is slowing. The value of the system depends on the number of countries it covers, as the costs of building global infrastructure are fixed, and revenue relies solely on the number of subscribers.

The Indian government has set strict requirements for local data storage and network security. Although SpaceX is trying to meet these conditions, the incident in Iran has sparked fears in the government about losing control over Starlink. Previously, Ukrainian military officials also complained about communication being cut off by Elon Musk in 2022.

Additionally, Starlink's negotiations with the Taiwanese government have reached a deadlock. This is attributed to Musk's view of Taiwan as part of China and his refusal to work with local partners. Uncertainties in a major market like India are calling into question the future of a project that is of strategic importance to SpaceX.

SpaceXStarlinkElon MuskIndiaTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outagesYandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outagesToday, 16:52Restrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been liftedRestrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been liftedToday, 16:51Warner Music Group acquires AI startup Sureel AIWarner Music Group acquires AI startup Sureel AIToday, 16:28Memory tools can degrade AI modelsMemory tools can degrade AI modelsToday, 16:20United Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeUnited Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeToday, 16:00Cybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelCybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelToday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body