Oppo's new foldable smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Elite and iPhone Ultra design

Oppo is finalizing testing on its new foldable smartphone. The device is expected to debut in the first quarter of next year. This model will be presented as the brand's first "wide-format" foldable flagship and is projected to become one of the most powerful Android smartphones on the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone's main screen will have a 7.6-inch diagonal, while the external display will measure 5.5 inches. The display panels will be supplied by BOE and Samsung. The device focuses on compactness, making it very convenient for one-handed use when folded. Its dimensions are said to be close to the expected iPhone Ultra concept by Apple.

Technically, the device will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship platform. It will also feature a 6000 mAh battery, wireless charging technology, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will be provided with maximum water protection.

The new smartphone is expected to be priced above 10,000 yuan, or approximately $1500. This model will serve to further strengthen Oppo's position in the premium segment.