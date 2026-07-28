Lamine Yamal card breaks Pelé and Lionel Messi record

·97·Sport
Lamine Yamal card breaks Pelé and Lionel Messi record

Barcelona and Spain national team star Lamine Yamal is writing new history not only with his success on the pitch but also in the world of football transfers and memorabilia. According to Goal.com, the player's rare debut card was sold at auction for $707,600, breaking the records of football legends Pelé and Lionel Messi to set an absolute milestone. As reported by Goal.com, reports .

This sensational sale took place as part of a prestigious auction called Goldin’s Global Football Auction. The main lot that captured the attention of international football fans was a one-of-one black Kaboom rookie card from Panini’s 2023–24 Donruss FIFA collection. After intense bidding among collectors, its final price stunned many, reaching $707,600.

A record sum surpassing the legends

Experts note that this item, holding a "one-of-one" status, is valuable because it exists as a single unique copy. This exact factor turned the card into the most prestigious and expensive prize for collectors. This price is the highest public figure recorded for Lamine Yamal memorabilia to date.

This record is not merely a personal achievement for the talented youngster; it also significantly surpassed the prices of items belonging to football royalty—Pelé and Lionel Messi—put up at the same auction. Specifically, a 1958 Pelé rookie card sold for $610,000, while a rare Lionel Messi card from the 2023–24 Topps Chrome Sapphire collection fetched $317,200.

Valuable items for collectors

As a result, Yamal’s unique card was valued at almost $100,000 more than Pelé’s lot and nearly $390,400 more than Messi’s item. These figures clearly demonstrate how immense the interest and marketing value surrounding the young World Cup winner have become recently.

Not only the main card was sold at high prices; other rare memorabilia belonging to the Spanish winger also fetched significant sums. For instance, a gold Kaboom card, numbered eighth out of ten copies, was valued at $189,100. Additionally, a match-worn and signed Barcelona home shirt from the 2023–24 Champions League season was purchased for $152,500.

According to the auction house, the total sum of these three valuable items reached $1,049,200. This once again proves that modern football stars hold immense value for fans and collectors not just on the pitch, but far beyond it.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLionel MessiPeléAuction
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