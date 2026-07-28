Heartbreak at World Cup 2026: Scaloni Sends Emotional Message to Fans

The head coach of the Argentina national football team, who suffered a painful defeat against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Scaloni has sent a heartfelt and emotional message to fans in Argentina and around the world.

Zamin.uz presents the meaningful statement published on the experienced coach's official social media pages and the latest details surrounding the World Cup 2026 final.

1. "The work of these warriors is a true trophy": The coach's apology

Lionel Scaloni expressed deep regret that his team failed to win back-to-back World Cup titles. However, he emphasized that he is proud of his players' dedication, courage, and, simply put, "warrior-like" fight on the pitch.

From Lionel Scaloni's message to the fans: "I apologize for not being able to bring you another trophy and bring you new joy. But I want you to remember the work, belief, and fighting spirit to the very end shown by this group of players — my warriors. That is the true trophy!"

Key facts regarding the World Cup 2026 final and Lionel Scaloni's message

Aspect / Indicator Details Tournament 2026 FIFA World Cup (Final) Match Scoreline Spain 1:0 Argentina (After extra time) Head Coach Lionel Scaloni Message Content Apologizing to fans and acknowledging the players' hard work Gratitude Expressed To Players, coaching staff, AFA officials, and fans

2. Gratitude to all and the painful conclusion to the World Cup 2026 final

The Argentine manager expressed sincere gratitude throughout his message not only to the players, but to everyone who stood by the team on this arduous journey, including the coaching staff, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) officials, and most importantly, the millions of fans who endlessly supported the national team.

As a reminder, the national teams of Argentina and Spain faced off in the decisive final match of the 2026 World Cup. The hard-fought encounter remained goalless in regulation time, but in extra time, the Spain national team scored the single and decisive goal to secure a 1:0 victory and became world champions.

The Argentina national team's campaign at the 2026 World Cup and Lionel Scaloni's valiant message are being met with great respect by the football community.

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Do you think the Argentina national team deserved to be champions in the final, and should Scaloni stay on as coach? Leave your thoughts in the comments!